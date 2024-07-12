Biden says he's the most qualified for US president

STORY: :: Biden says he's 'in this to complete the job I started'

:: July 11, 2024

:: Washington, D.C.

"I’m not in this for my legacy. I'm in this to complete the job I started. As you recall, understandably, many of you and many economists thought my initial initiatives that I put forward can’t do that, it’s going to cause inflation, things are going to skyrocket, the debt is going to go up. What are you hearing now from mainstream economists? Sixteen economic Nobel laureates said I've done a hell of a job, and under my plans so far, and what's going to happen in the future if I'm reelected, that things are going to get much better.”

When asked if Vice President Kamala Harris would be fit to succeed him in the upcoming elections, Biden assured that he would not have chosen her as his vice president if she were not qualified to be president.

Biden highlighted Harris's career as a senator and prosecutor before becoming vice president and praised her advocacy for women's reproductive freedoms over the past four years.

The President added that it’s still too early to worry about polling, as the campaigns have yet to begin.