Biden says he's unsure what Trump assassination attempt will mean for presidential race

WASHINGTON — Facing pressure to show fellow Democrats that he can win the election, President Joe Biden said Monday that he doesn't know whether Saturday's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has changed the trajectory of the race.

"I don't know and you don't know, either," Biden told NBC’s Lester Holt in an interview aired Monday just two days after the attempted assassination of Trump and as the Republican National Convention got underway in Milwaukee.

Defending his ability to serve another four years, Biden said his "mental acuity has been pretty damn good" and he continued to resist calls of detractors within his party who want him to end his campaign.

Biden also rejected Republicans' accusations that he's engaged in divisive rhetoric that could have incited the gunman who opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. on Saturday, piercing Trump in the right ear, killing one spectator and injuring two others.

"How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?” Biden said when asked whether he’s said anything that might incite someone who is mentally unbalanced.

“Look, I've not engaged in that rhetoric. Now, my opponent has engaged in that rhetoric,” Biden said.

After dialing back criticism of Trump in the immediate aftermath of Trump's assassination scare, Biden went back to making his case against a second Trump presidency in the interview, which was taped Monday afternoon from the White House and aired later Monday night.

More: Biden's railed against Trump for years. Now he must stand by his rival after stunning attack

President Joe Biden departs the White House on July 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden is traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada to deliver remarks at the NAACP National Convention and the UnidosUS Annual Conference.

Trump, not him, has pushed dangerous rhetoric, Biden says

Biden pointed to Trump’s past comments about a “bloodbath” if he loses the 2024 election, his promise to pardon sentences of Jan. 6 defendants, and the former president’s jokes after Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked by a home intruder with a hammer.

"Look, I'm not the guy that said I wanted to be a dictator on day one. I'm not the guy that refused to accept the outcome of the election. I'm not the guy who said that I won't accept the election of this country automatically. You can't only love your country when you win," Biden said.

Biden also pushed back at Republicans, including Trump’s newly tapped vice presidential nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, who have blamed Biden’s rhetoric and animosity toward Trump for the attempted assassination by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks.

Republicans have singled out comments Biden made in a phone call to campaign donors on July 8, when he said, “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.” Although Biden called it a mistake to use the "bullseye," he said he's being taken out of context. The comments came as Biden was talking about Trump's lack of activity on the campaign trail and his policy agenda.

“It was a mistake to use the word. I didn't say crosshairs," Biden said. "I meant focus on him, focus on what he's doing. Focus on his policies. Focus on the number of lies he told in the debate."

Trump said his phone Saturday night with Trump was cordial. "He sounded good. He sounded fine and he thanked me for calling."

Biden says he's unsure how attempted assassination will impact race

Biden's interview with NBC was the second televised interview he's conducted since a disastrous June 27 debate against Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, raised scrutiny over his mental fitness and ignited calls from Democrats that he drop out.

More: Biden rallies to chants of 'Don't you quit,' attacks press for giving Trump 'free pass'

Biden was already trailing Trump in most polls of battleground states that will decide the election.

Now, Republicans, and privately even some Democrats, have predicted the near assassination of Trump will likely energize Republicans voters around Trump's bid for a second presidency. Trump's allies have used the shooting to fuel their long-held case that the former president is a victim of attacks on the left.

Instead, Biden said he's been focused on two things: the health of Trump and the tone of the rest of the campaign.

"You drive through certain rural areas of the country and people have signs − big Trump signs − saying 'F Biden' and a little kid standing there putting up his middle finger," Biden said. "That's the kind of stuff that's just inflammatory − and the kind of viciousness. It's a very different thing than to say, 'Look, I really disagree of the way Trump takes care of taxes.'"

Biden has ordered an independent review of the security at the Trump rally to determine how the gunman could open fire from the roof of a nearby building.

"I feel safe with the Secret Service," Biden of his confidence in the Secret Service.

Biden says his mental acuity 'has been pretty damn good'

Biden reiterated that he's not withdrawing as the Democratic nominee for president. "Look, 14 million people voted for me to be the nominee in the Democratic Party. OK? I listen to them," Biden said when asked whether he believes he's weathered the storm from Democrats who want him to step aside.

"We knew this was going to be a close race from the moment we announced, Biden said, calling it "essentially a toss-up race."

More: President Biden's dam begins to crack after new Democratic detractors speak out

Biden said he doesn't believe he's spoken to former President Barack Obama, his former boss, since his poor debate performance. He said he looks to himself when asked who he consults with on issues like remaining in the race.

“Me,” Biden said. “I’ve been doing this a long time.”

The 81-year-old Biden acknowledged, "I'm old," but noted that Trump is just three years younger.

"And number two, my mental acuity has been pretty damn good. I’ve gotten more done than any president has in a long time in three-and-a-half years. I’m willing to be judged on that," Biden said.

“I understand why people say, ‘God, he’s 81 years old. Whoa. What’s he gonna be when he’s 83 years old, 84 years?’ It’s a legitimate question to ask."

Biden says mocks Vance over his past criticisms of Trump

Biden said he was "not surprised" by a federal judge in Florida's decision Monday to dismiss the classified documents case against Trump. Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that Attorney General Merrick Garland unconstitutionally appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith in the case.

Addressing Trump's selection of Vance as his running mate, Biden said it falls in line with Trump picking surrounding himself "people who agree completely with him," Biden said.

He quipped about Vance's past criticisms of Trump. "See what he said about Trump," Biden said. He said Vance has "adopted the same policies" as Trump including on opposition abortion rights, supporting tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and opposing efforts to fight climate change.

"I mean, he signed on to the Trump agenda, which he should if he's running with Trump."

Biden, who has agreed to debate Trump again in September, seemed irritated when Holt asked whether he would do an additional debate before then to "get back in the horse."

"I'm on the horse," Biden said. "Where have you been? I've done 22 major events, thousands of people, overwhelming crowds, a lot happening."

Biden said he will perform better in his next debate in September than he did the first time.

"I don't plan on having another performance on that level," Biden said.

Reach Joey Garrison on X, formerly Twitter, @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Joe Biden not sure how assassination attempt changes race