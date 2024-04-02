Biden Says House Speaker 'Thoroughly Uninformed' in 'Transgender Day' Easter Criticism

US President Joe Biden described House Speaker Mike Johnson as “thoroughly uninformed” after the latter claimed he had “betrayed the tenet of Easter” by proclaiming Easter Sunday as Transgender Day.

In video recorded by Sara Canals during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, EWTN’s correspondent Owen Jensen asked Biden to comment on Johnson’s claim that he had “betrayed the tenet of Easter”, saying Johnson called it “outrageous and abhorrent”.

“He’s thoroughly uninformed,” Biden replied. “I didn’t do that.”

International Transgender Day of Visibility has been held every year since 2009 on March 31, as such it would occasionally coincide with Easter. Credit: Sara Canals via Storyful