Biden says Netanyahu isn't doing enough to bring Israel's hostages home

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden indicated Monday that he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should do more to seal a hostage deal and secure a cease-fire in Gaza.

Asked if Netanyahu should do more on the issue and whether he thinks the Israeli leader is currently doing enough, Biden offered a firm "no" as he spoke to reporters outside the White House.

He did not elaborate on the remarks.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives and speaks to press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 2, 2024. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

Biden also told reporters that Middle East negotiators are "very close" to being able to present a final agreement to Israel and Hamas.

His comments came a day after the body of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin was found in a tunnel under the city of Rafah. His funeral took place in Jerusalem on Monday.

Goldberg-Polin was one of six Hamas-held hostages whose bodies were recovered by Israel's military on Sunday, prompting mass protests and a general strike that was intended to put pressure on Netanyahu to accept an agreement.

"I've spoken to the American hostage, I spoke to his mom and dad, and we're not giving up. We're going to continue to push as hard as we can," Biden said.

In response to a request from USA TODAY for clarification on Biden's remark on Netanyahu, a U.S. official said in a statement, "The President has been clear that Hamas is responsible for killing Hersh and the others, and Hamas leaders will pay for their crimes. He is also calling for urgency from the Israeli government in securing the release of the missing remaining hostages."

Seven Americans are still believed to be among the 101 Hamas-held hostages, who were kidnapped from Israel by Hamas-led militants almost 11 months ago on Oct. 7, 2023. The Israeli government estimates that a third of the missing are dead.

Biden pressed Netanyahu on part of the deal under discussion during a call nearly two weeks ago. No calls have taken place between the two since, although a U.S. official said their teams have stayed in contact.

Negotiators have been going back and forth between Cairo for weeks in an attempt by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with U.S. national security officials in the Situation Room on Monday, shortly after Biden returned to the White House.

The president and vice president will head to Pittsburgh later in the day to campaign for Harris.

When he arrived at the White House in the morning, Biden told reporters that he would be briefed on the demonstrations in Israel and would comment on them afterward.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden says Netanyahu isn't doing enough to bring Israel's hostages home