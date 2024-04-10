Biden says Netanyahu making a 'mistake' in Gaza as Turkey slaps trade restrictions on Israel

The Daily Beast

Reuters/Eva Marie UzcateguiTwo co-founders and former executives at Truth Social, the social media company launched and kept afloat by Donald Trump’s daily rants, have amended a lawsuit as they seek the ability sell off their shares in Trump Media ahead of a six-month lockout that was placed on them. Trump Media, which went public last month, has been plummeting in value since it was revealed the company operated at a $58 million loss in 2023. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was worth $2.8 billion l