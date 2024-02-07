Biden sending aides to meet Arab-American and Muslim leaders in Michigan

President Joe Biden is sending senior aides to Michigan on Thursday to meet with Arab American and Muslim leaders, according to three people familiar with the matter, as his administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war frustrates members of a key constituency in a 2024 battleground state.

Some community leaders invited to the meeting said they welcome the opportunity to make their case directly to top Biden aides to use the administration's leverage on Israel to press for an immediate cease-fire and allow more humanitarian relief into Gaza.

“I’m going into that room and making it clear that the frustrations are that a cease-fire needs to be called,” said Michigan state Rep. Alabas Farhat, adding that there also needs to be a release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The meeting could give the administration a chance to try to mend ties with a community that has an important role in deciding whether the president can hold on to a crucial swing state in his campaign for a second term.

Biden has faced stiff criticism from the state's sizable Arab American and Muslim population since the start of the war on Oct. 7. Some activists even called for members of the community not to vote for the Democrat in November.

“I’m for the dialogue, and I believe we owe it to our country and to our community and the people in Gaza, to listen and be heard,” Osama Siblani, publisher of the Arab American News based in Dearborn, Michigan, told The Associated Press.

Siblani said he was invited by the White House and planned to attend.

