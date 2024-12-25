Biden signs Pentagon budget bill that extends sanctions on Hong Kong officials

US President Joe Biden has signed key legislation into law that extends for another five years the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, including its sanctions on key Chinese officials.

On Monday, Biden signed the massive US$895 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), annual legislation that finances and directs policy for the US military and security agencies for the coming fiscal year.

Because the NDAA is a "must pass" bill - given political pressure to ensure that military personnel receive their pay and benefits on time - it draws a bevy of provisions not strictly tied to defence. This year, these included the extension of the Hong Kong act, as well as those for the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018 and the Uygur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020.

Drawing on the Hong Kong legislation, the US Treasury Department in 2020 sanctioned 11 city and mainland Chinese officials, including current Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, at that time the city's security chief, and then-chief executive Carrie Lam.

Hong Kong and Beijing have strongly and repeatedly condemned the US sanctions. Lee vowed on taking office in 2022 that the measures imposed by "some bullying countries" would not deter him and his government from assuming the "must fulfil" responsibility of safeguarding national security.

US sanctions backed by the US dollar and its grip over the global financial system - under its provisions, individuals, US banks and companies are generally prohibited from dealing with sanctioned officials - have upended the travel plans and bank access of those targeted.

Lam said in 2022 that she circumvented the restrictions by collecting her salary in cash, some of which she kept in a drawer in her residence at Government House.

Along with the Hong Kong measures, the NDAA also extends until November 27, 2029, provisions of the US Uygur and Tibet legislation, including related visa and financial sanctions extended to Chinese companies, officials, government agencies and import, export and investment flows.

Along with its other concerns, the NDAA is a barometer of Washington's growing suspicion of Beijing, from espionage and hacking to unfair trade practices to China's increased military muscle.

China-related provisions in this NDAA include bans or limits on everything from Chinese laser-based navigation technology, semiconductors and tutoring to advanced manufacturing facilities, Mandarin speakers in the military and Chinese garlic.

The law's final language also limits funds to entertain those with ties to the Chinese government and a call to investigate the People's Liberation Army's reliance on imported fossil fuel.

US president-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to impose tariffs of up to 60 per cent on all Chinese imports, is expected to maintain a tough stance toward Beijing. Sanction pressure and tit-for-tat moves are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Last month, the US State Department vowed to impose fresh sanction in the form of visa restrictions on multiple officials in response to the jailing of 45 Hong Kong opposition figures for subversion under the national security law.

In response, Beijing said it would impose visa restrictions on "US personnel who have behaved poorly on Hong Kong-related issues".

"The United States, by using Hong Kong-related issues to impose indiscriminate visa restrictions on Chinese officials", interfered in China's internal affairs and undercut international legal principles, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Additional reporting by Khushboo Razdan

Additional reporting by Khushboo Razdan

