Biden slams white supremacy at Charleston shooting site

STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday (January 8) denounced white supremacy as he visited South Carolina, a key constituency that saw support for the Democrat dip since he took office.

He spoke at the pulpit of the church in Charleston where white supremacist Dylann Roof shot nine Black parishioners in 2015.

“What is that poison? White supremacy. It's a poison. Throughout our history has ripped this nation apart. This has no place in America, not today, tomorrow, or ever.”

Meanwhile, Biden continued attacks on Trump…

“He’s a loser!”

…his Republican counterpart in the race for the White House this year.

Recent polls show Biden trailing behind Trump in swing states.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll in December showed a rematch would be close.

A recent poll from U.S. media also showed support for Biden has softened among Black voters.

A Biden campaign adviser said they are now investing earlier than before to reach voters of color rather than parachuting IN closer to Election Day to drive turnout.

He was joined Monday by lawmaker James Clyburn, a Democrat whose endorsement helped Biden win South Carolina in the 2020 primary.

''It's because of this congregation and the Black community of South Carolina and not an exaggeration and Jim Clyburn (U.S. Representative James Clyburn), that I stand here today as your president, because of all of you. That's a fact. That's a fact and I owe you.''

The Democrats have shifted their primary calendar in 2024 to put South Carolina first, leapfrogging Iowa's caucus and New Hampshire's traditional first-in-the-country primary vote.

While the state has not backed a Democrat president in the general election since Jimmy Carter, a spate of recent polls shows the multi-racial coalition that propelled Biden to the White House is fraying and the party believes South Carolina’s diverse population better reflects Democrat voters.