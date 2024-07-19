'Biden sold out our citizens': Watch Mike Pompeo's speech at the RNC

Mike Pompeo spoke on the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, praising former President Donald Trump's foreign policy record.

Pompeo, 60, is the former U.S. Secretary of State who served under the Trump administration. Previously he was the CIA director under former President Donald Trump and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Kansas' 4th district.

Pompeo blamed President Joe Biden's "weakness" for Russian invading Ukraine, jabbed Biden for the Chinese spy balloon, and accused the Biden administration of "(treating) illegals better than our own citizens."

The RNC has been taking place in Milwaukee from Monday through Thursday. Also on the final night, Trump is scheduled to speak and formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network have more than 60 journalists on the ground in Milwaukee and you can follow along with our live blog for updates throughout the day.

When is the 2024 RNC? Full week schedule, dates, times, where to watch and livestream

What to know about Mike Pompeo

Who is he: Mike Pompeo is the former U.S. Secretary of State, under the Trump administration. Previously he was the CIA director under former President Donald Trump and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Kansas' 4th district.

What role does he play: While Trump was in office, Pompeo was one of Trump's must trusted advisers, serving in several roles and defending Trump in several foreign policy crises. Notably, Pompeo defended Trump's actions in Ukraine, which the House later voted to impeach Trump for.

Key quote: "For those four years, the evil of Vladimir Putin was held at bay," Pompeo said of the Trump administration. "When we walked out January of 2021, the Iranian regime was afraid. And the people of Israel were strong and secure and we treated like the friend and ally that they need to be."

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

How can you watch the event and stay up-to-date on convention news?

USA TODAY is streaming the RNC from start to finish, and you can watch it here starting Monday, July 15:

Updates from the RNC will be available at gopconvention2024.com.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Pompeo's speech at Republican National Convention: Watch