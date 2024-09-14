Biden and Starmer delay decision on supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles
US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer postponed a decision on allowing Ukraine to use long-range Western-supplied missiles to strike inside Russia, following a meeting at the White House on Friday. The two leaders plan to revisit the issue at the upcoming UN General Assembly, amid growing concerns about the conflict's escalation and Moscow's warnings that such moves could provoke a war with NATO.