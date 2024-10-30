Biden suggests Trump supporters are 'garbage' after comic's insult of Puerto Rico

Will Weissert
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden took a swipe against Donald Trump's supporters on Tuesday as he reacted to the Republican presidential nominee's weekend rally at Madison Square Garden, which was overshadowed by crude and racist rhetoric.

In a call organized by the Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino, Biden responded to a comic at Trump's rally who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Biden's initial comments were garbled.

“Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. Well, let me tell you something, I don’t, I don’t know the Puerto Rican that I know, the Puerto Rico where I’m fr -- in my home state of Delaware. They’re good, decent honorable people,” he said.

The president then added: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden “referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as ‘garbage.’”

Biden then took to social media to personally clarify what he said.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it,” he posted on X. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”

In referring to Trump's supporters as “garbage,” however, Biden's tone was at odds with the message that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is seeking to present as she aims to cast a broad appeal, including to disaffected Republicans. Shortly after Biden's comments, Harris spoke from the Ellipse in Washington, vowing to be a president who would unite the country.

“I pledge to be a president for all Americans,” said Harris, who is Biden's vice president.

Republicans quickly highlighted Biden's remark. Trump called up Florida Sen. Marco Rubio during his rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to recount what happened.

“Moments ago Joe Biden stated that our supporters, our patriots, are garbage,” Rubio said. ”He’s talking about everyday Americans who love their country.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a subsequent statement, “There’s no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him."

A Trump campaign fundraising text declared, “KAMALA’S BOSS JOE BIDEN JUST CALLED ALL MY SUPPORTERS GARBAGE!” before ensuring recipients that Trump himself thinks, “YOU ARE AMAZING!”

Even some prominent Democrats began distancing themselves from Biden's comments. Speaking on CNN, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he would “never insult the good people of Pennsylvania or any Americans even if they chose to support a candidate that I didn't support.”

The comments recalled then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton dismissing Trump supporters during a 2016 fundraiser in New York by saying that half would fit into a “ basket of deplorables.”

Clinton later called that characterization “grossly generalistic.” But it became a defiant rallying cry for many Trump backers who said the insult encapsulated the elitist attitudes of Clinton and the Democrats.

As reactions to Biden's reaction began to fly, meanwhile, Trump was asked in an interview Tuesday night with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity about the racist and vulgar joke at his New York rally. He responded: “Somebody said there was a comedian that joked about Puerto Rico or something. And I have no idea who he is.”

The former president added, "I can’t imagine it’s a big deal.”

At a rally Tuesday in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a city with a large Hispanic population, Trump repeated his claim that Biden's immigration policies have allowed other countries to treat the U.S. like “a giant garbage can.”

With Election Day now just a week off, Biden has worked to maintain relevance, furiously promoting his administration’s accomplishments while Harris in her race against Trump.

But his efforts to remain in the political spotlight might not always be so helpful for the top of the Democratic ticket he’s now promoting. That’s because, while Harris has been sharply critical of Trump for months, repeatedly calling him “unstable” and “unhinged” and even suggesting that he was “ fascist,” she has been careful not to decry his supporters.

In fact, the vice president has campaigned extensively with former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and other former GOP elected officials — hoping to woo conservative crossover voters. The Democratic convention — and Harris ads — have highlighted the stories of everyday Americans who talked about having voted for Trump in the past but now say they are supporting the vice president.

On Tuesday’s call, Biden also said that Trump “doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community” and urged rejection of the former president even as Trump’s campaign says its support is rising among Hispanics, particularly men.

“Vote to keep Donald Trump out of the White House,” Biden said. “He’s a true danger to, not just Latinos but to all people. Particularly those who are in a minority in this country.”

Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • The bear who was a private in the Polish army

    The bear was enlisted into the Polish army and served alongside soldiers during World War Two.

  • South Korea's Yoon, Trudeau warn over North Korea role in Ukraine war, Yoon's office says

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the deployment of North Korean troops in the Ukraine conflict will likely escalate the war waged by Russia, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office said on Wednesday after a phone call between the leaders. The war will leave a greater impact on the security environment of Europe and the Indo-Pacific, Trudeau said, proposing closer cooperation between the two countries on the developing situation, according to Yoon's office. The United States confirmed on Tuesday some North Korean soldiers were in the Kursk region, a Russian border area where Ukrainian forces staged a major incursion in August and hold hundreds of square kilometres of territory.

  • Trump says his New York rally marked by crude and racist insults was 'an absolute lovefest'

    ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Urged by some allies to apologize for racist comments made by speakers at his weekend rally, Donald Trump took the opposite approach on Tuesday, saying it was an “honor to be involved” in such an event and calling the scene a “lovefest” — the same term he has used to describe the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Europe will pay a 'big price,' Trump warns on tariffs

    Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday the European Union would have to "pay a big price" for not buying enough American exports if he won the Nov. 5 election. Trump has vowed to impose a 10% tariff on imports from all countries, and 60% duties on imports from China. Democrat Kamala Harris warned tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington at her biggest rally on Tuesday that her Republican opponent Donald Trump was seeking unchecked power as their tightening race for the presidency entered its final week.

  • Tampa Bay residents react to comments about Puerto Rico at Trump rally

    A comedian opening a Trump rally called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage."

  • Democrats escalate attacks on Trump after comedian calls Puerto Rico 'floating island of garbage'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats stepped up their attacks on Donald Trump on Monday, a day after a comedian opening a rally for the former president called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” a comment that drew wide condemnation and highlighted the rising power of a key Latino group in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

  • Man who threatened Fani Willis and sheriff over Trump investigation gets nearly 2 years in prison

    ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama man who left threatening phone messages for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the county sheriff last summer because he was angry over an investigation into former President Donald Trump was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two years in prison.

  • Harris urges voters to reject Trump’s efforts to sow division and fear

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris stood before an overflowing crowd near the White House on Tuesday and promised Americans she would fight for them every day as she urged voters to reject Donald Trump’s efforts to sow division and fear, declaring, “It doesn’t have to be this way.”

  • Jared Kushner Hints at What’s in Store for Ivanka and Him if Trump Wins

    Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Immediately Walks Back Its Own Trump MSG Racism Claim

    Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef

  • Trump Campaign Worker Blows Whistle on ‘Grift’ and Bugging Plot

    A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.

  • People Think Donald Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat

    Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"

  • Michael Cohen Predicts Exact MAGA ‘Frenzy’ Stunt Trump Will Pull On Election Night

    But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.

  • Nikki Haley: Trump’s ‘Overly Masculine’ Campaign Is Blowing It

    Nikki Haley, the Trump-supporting former South Carolina governor who periodically emerges on cable news to express concerns about the former president’s campaign, did so again Tuesday when she told Fox News that its “overly masculine” nature is unappealing to women. Haley not only said that the bashing of Puerto Rico that occurred at Trump’s rally over the weekend was problematic, but that the campaign also “needs to look at how they are talking about women.“ “This bromance and this masculinity

  • Tim Walz’s Unfiltered Response To Trump Rally Comedian's Puerto Rico ‘Joke’ Says It All

    The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.

  • Megyn Kelly Savages Trump’s ‘Bro-tastic’ MSG Rally: ‘Do They Have No Women Advising Their Campaign?’

    Megyn Kelly excoriated Donald Trump’s campaign for its “bro-tastic” Madison Square Garden rally, which she said could jeopardize Trump’s precarious standing with women voters. “I am telling you, even for me—and I voted for Donald Trump last week—it was too bro-tastic,” the former Fox News and NBC host said on her Megyn Kelly Show. “You’re trying to win an election in which you’re hemorrhaging female voters. Maybe when you present in front of hundreds—thousands at least in Madison Square Garden,

  • Trump cancels another event, this time with RFK Jr – hours after labeling Harris ‘lazy as hell’

    Trump campaign has denied speculation that former president is in poor health

  • George W. Bush’s Daughter Barbara Endorses Kamala Harris

    One of George W. Bush’s twin daughters issued a late endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday, exactly a week before Election Day. Barbara Bush, 42, told People in a statement that it was “inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania” over the weekend, revealing that she’d gone as far as campaigning for the Democratic ticket. She’s long supported progressive causes, but it’s the first time the conservative family scion has outright endorsed for a Democra

  • As Democrats court Haley supporters, the former UN ambassador is still waiting to hear from Trump

    CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley received more Republican primary votes than anyone who challenged Donald Trump for this year's presidential nomination. She has said she's voting for him, and she released her delegates so they could support him at the Republican National Convention.

  • Trump hits ‘nasty’ Michelle Obama at Atlanta rally

    Former President Trump attacked former first lady Michelle Obama during his rally in Atlanta on Monday, calling her “nasty” after Obama lobbed attacks at the former president while stumping for Vice President Harris. “You know who’s nasty to me? Michelle Obama,” Trump told supporters in Atlanta. “I always tried to be so nice and respectful.…