Biden to supporters after debate: 'I can do this job'

The day following a debate performance that has been widely criticized, President Biden spoke at a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C. He told supporters, "I know I'm not a young man," but later added, "I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job."

Video Transcript

I know, I'm not a young man the, well, I know I don't walk as easy as I used to.

I don't speak as smoothly as I used to.

I don't deba debate as well as I used to.

But I know what I do know, I know how to tell the truth.

OK?

I know, I know, I know right from wrong and I know how to do this job.

I know how to get things done.

I know like millions of Americans know when you get knocked down, you get back up.

I know the truth to take our economy in the depths of the pandemic is where it is today.

The strongest economy in the world.

I know what it will take to bring this economy to everybody.

I know it will take to rally the world to stand up against Putin and defend freedom, not yield to.

And I take to keep the world safe and free for the years ahead.

Folks.

I give you my words of Biden.

I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul, I can do this job because quite frankly, the stakes are too high.

The stakes are too high.