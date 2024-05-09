Biden can’t afford to alienate more allies

Following the debacle of the American exit from Kabul, the former British ambassador to Washington, Robin Renwick, wrote in these pages about Joe Biden’s approach to foreign affairs. “As a long-standing member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden has always prided himself on his expertise in foreign policy,” he said. “But he has never yet proved to be very good at it.”

The three years since could hardly be said to have changed many minds. While Mr Biden has latterly been robust in his support for Ukraine – albeit prevaricating on the provision of certain types of armaments – he has been criticised for weakness towards Iran, inaction towards China, and confusion in his policy on Gaza.

In the immediate aftermath of the October 7 pogrom, Mr Biden pledged solidarity with Jerusalem and announced a major military package for the Israel Defence Forces. The US military later participated in the defence of Israel against Iranian drone and missile strikes. Now, however, the president’s resolve seems to have deserted him.

Speaking on American television on Wednesday, Mr Biden said that the US would not supply offensive weapons to Israel that could be used in an attack on Rafah, thought to be where the last remnants of Hamas’s forces are hiding out. A shipment of bombs has already been delayed.

The president is under domestic pressure, with sections of his party now openly hostile to Israel. But Jerusalem believes that it will be impossible to meet its war aim of destroying Hamas without entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorists there. Some Republicans are now arguing that there is a case for impeaching Mr Biden, noting the parallels with Donald Trump’s first impeachment, in which the former president was accused of threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine to help with his re-election.

Mr Biden had already damaged America’s reputation as a steadfast ally through the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Indeed, it has been described as an element in the Kremlin’s thinking prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contributing to an (in this case misplaced) assumption that the United States would not ride to Kyiv’s aid.

But it demonstrated the danger of showing weakness. A new axis of autocracies – China, Russia and Iran – is seeking to dismantle the Western-led international order, and even the US can’t take on all three alone. Can Washington really afford to alienate another ally in the fight for freedom and democracy?