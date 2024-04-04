Biden tells Netanyahu to protect Gaza civilians

STORY: President Joe Biden, for the first time since the start of the war in Gaza, threatened to condition support for Israel's offensive there, saying U.S. policy could change if Israel doesn't take concrete steps to protect civilians and aid workers.

Biden's warning follows an Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers and was relayed during a phone call on Thursday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We've gone from a hug to a handshake to a slap on the wrist today."

Laura Blumenfeld, a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, said it marks the first time Biden has sought to leverage U.S. aid to influence Israeli military behavior.

“Look, this is tough. It's Biden on a tightrope with no net. He's caught in political crosswinds. From the left wing of his party they're saying condition aid, you know, remove yourself from your all-out support for Israel. And then from the right, especially in Congress, the Republicans are threatening to blast them because they'll accuse them of weakness. I think the most important thing here is to set clear red lines and to support those, to enforce those... So, if Biden can say, ‘here are the lines, do not cross them, there will be consequences’, that gives him credibility and leverage and leadership.”

The White House had described Biden as outraged by the attack that killed the World Central Kitchen aid workers.

"...systematically, car by car."

The group's founder, celebrity chef Jose Andres, told Reuters in an interview Wednesday that the attack had targeted his aid workers "deliberately."

"Israel must meet this moment."

In Brussels, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the attack on aid workers this week must be the last and that humanitarian aid must be surged into Gaza.

"If we don't see the changes that we need to see, there'll be changes in our policy."

At the White House, spokesperson John Kirby declined to elaborate on what specific changes the U.S. would make to its policy toward Israel and Gaza but said the U.S. expected to see an announcement from Israel on steps it's taking to protect civilians and aid workers in the "coming hours and days."

"We want to see that, even as the Israelis work through their investigation, that they are willing and able to take practical, immediate steps to protect aid workers on the ground and to demonstrate that they have that civilian harm mitigation in place."

Israel said on Thursday it would adjust tactics in the Gaza war after describing the attack as the result of a misidentification, and that findings from an investigation would be made public soon.