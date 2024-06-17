Biden’s Title IX law expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students dealt setback in Kentucky

Reuters

Shares of GameStop tumbled on Monday after CEO Ryan Cohen told investors that the videogame retailer plans to operate a smaller network of stores, but did not provide details on what it intends to do with its cash pile. GameStop shares were down 11.6% at $25.38 on Monday afternoon after the annual general shareholder meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes. Cohen said he anticipates the business will be operated with “a smaller network and more value-added" items as part of the company's attempt to boost sales and profitability.