Biden and Trump lead tributes to 'extraordinary' Jimmy Carter after death

Joe Biden and Donald Trump have led tributes to former US President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter, who has died aged 100.

Carter, who lived longer than any president in history, died on Sunday afternoon at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Biden described him as "a man of principle, faith and humility," while Trump said all Americans owe Carter a "debt of gratitude".

Carter rose from a peanut farmer to become president in 1977, before being forced out of the White House after just one four-year term when Ronald Reagan stormed to victory in the next election.

After leaving the White House with low approval ratings, his reputation was restored through humanitarian work which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement.

"To all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning - the good life - study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility," they added.

"He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people - decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong."

President-elect Trump posted on Truth Social: "The challenges Jimmy faced as president came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans.

"For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

ADVERTISEMENT

World leaders also paid tribute to Carter.

King Charles III said "his dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977".

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Carter was "motivated by his strong faith and values" and that he "redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Carter "was a leader who served during a time when Ukraine was not yet independent, yet his heart stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom".

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had been a "steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace".

ADVERTISEMENT

Before becoming president in 1977, Democrat Carter was governor of Georgia, a lieutenant in the US navy and a farmer.

Carter's presidency will be remembered for his struggles in dealing with acute economic problems and several foreign policy challenges, including the Iran hostage crisis, which ended with the deaths of eight Americans.

There was, however, a notable foreign policy triumph in the Middle East when he helped broker an accord between Egypt and Israel, signed at Camp David in the US in 1978.

But that seemed a distant memory two years later, when voters overwhelmingly chose Republican Ronald Reagan, who had portrayed the president as a weak leader unable to deal with inflation and interest rates at near record highs.

Carter lost the 1980 election by a landslide, winning only six US states plus Washington DC.

ADVERTISEMENT

After leaving the White House, he became the first and only president to return full-time to the house he lived in before politics - a humble, two-bedroom ranch-style home.

He chose not to pursue the lucrative after-dinner speeches and publishing deals awaiting most former presidents, telling the Washington Post in 2018, that he never really wanted to be rich.

Instead, he spent his remaining years trying to address global problems of inequality and disease.

He founded the Carter Center in 1982 to pursue his vision of world diplomacy, and received the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts with the foundation to promote human rights around the world.

He also teamed up with Nelson Mandela to found The Elders, a group of global leaders who committed themselves to work on peace and human rights.

Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 [Getty Images]

Carter is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

His wife, Rosalynn, who he was married to for 77 years, died in November 2023.

Announcing his death, Carter's son Chip said his father was "a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love".

"My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together."

Since 2018 and the death of George HW Bush, Carter was the oldest surviving US president.

Carter stopped medical treatment for an undisclosed illness last year and instead began receiving hospice care at his home. He had suffered from health issues including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

Another leading tribute came from Barack Obama, who reflected on spending time with Carter, saying that "he taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service".

Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where Carter taught Sunday school well into his 90s, "will be a little quieter on Sundays", Obama said.

"But President Carter will never be far away – buried alongside Rosalynn next to a willow tree down the road, his memory calling all of us to heed our better angels."

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also spoke of Carter's faith.

"President Carter lived to serve others - until the very end," they said in a statement.