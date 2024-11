Biden and Trump to meet Wednesday at the White House

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday in the Oval Office.

The meeting will take place at 11:00 a.m., Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden invited the incoming president to meet. Trump won the presidential election on Tuesday with at least 301 electoral college votes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden and Trump to meet Wednesday