Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on Wednesday

People gather outside the White House, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday at the White House on Biden's invitation, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday.

Trump will take office on Jan. 20 after defeating current Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden had initially sought reelection but dropped out of the race in July after a disastrous debate against Trump.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)