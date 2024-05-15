So, Biden and Trump will have a presidential debate after all. Here's what you can expect

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed Wednesday to debate each other twice, first in June and again in September, following a rapid back-and-forth between their campaigns and a flurry of taunts and insults from the candidates.

CNN announced it would host a June 27 debate in Atlanta, with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as moderators. ABC News announced a second debate on Sept. 10 after Biden began the day challenging Trump to two televised debates under his terms, bucking the format of the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the traditional host of televised debates.

Trump, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, agreed to both debates in social media posts, with his campaign calling for additional debates in July and August.

Why are the debates scheduled that way?

The June debate is timed to make sure Trump's New York hush money trial has concluded and Biden has returned from a G7 summit with world leaders in Italy.

Trump and Biden have both said that they don't want debates after the start of early voting.

Why won't the Commission on Presidential Debates host this year?

In a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates sent Wednesday morning, Biden's campaign chair, Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, said that Biden will not participate in any of the three debates already scheduled by the commission, on Sept. 16 and Oct. 1 and 9, according to several outlets that had obtained the letter.

The commission has organized presidential debates since 1988.

O'Malley Dillon suggested a debate moderated by TV networks such as CNN and ABC, which have hosted Democratic and Republican debates in 2016 and 2020.

Both Biden and Trump had complaints against the commission, Biden for their allowing Trump to consistently talk over him and to debate after previously having tested positive for COVID, as well as allowing members of his family to remove their masks in the audience.

Spokespeople for Trump have criticized the commission's proposals for debates during early voting and its refusal to move them up.

What are the candidates saying?

Biden posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday, before the details of the debate were announced, saying "Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020."

"Since then, he hasn't shown up for a debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal."

In a post Wednesday on Truth Social Trump said, "It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States." He also said that he accepted the ABC debate.

What else will be different from 2020's debates?

O'Malley Dillon said the debates should not have a live audience to avoid interference from "raucous or disruptive partisans and donors." Trump has advocated for a large live audience.

CNN confirmed in a statement that no audience will be present "To ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate."

The Biden campaign's letter indicated that the debate should only be between Trump and Biden, without third-party candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has no real chance of becoming president, according to O'Malley Dillon.

CNN, however, said in its statement that any candidate that polls at or above 15% among registered or likely voters in four qualifying national polls between March 13 and June 20 will be eligible to participate.

Francesca Chambers contributed to the reporting of this story.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: The Biden-Trump debate will take place after all. Here are the dates