Biden’s Ukraine aid battle is a blessing in disguise

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Joe Biden - Evan Vucci/AP

Not surprisingly, the past few weeks in Washington have brought little Christmas cheer. The US Congress is engaged in a classic political battle of tradeoffs: Senate Republicans are stipulating that in exchange for their votes to provide continued support to Ukraine, the Biden Administration must get serious about cracking down on America’s open southern border.

The argument is far from unreasonable. The White House can’t ask Americans to care about the sovereignty of a country in Europe while turning a blind eye to America’s own domestic issues. This ongoing battle actually provides President Biden with a chance to do the right thing: he can address the crisis on America’s border, ending the burgeoning humanitarian disaster there, as well as providing support to Ukraine – mollifying his Republican critics in the process.

Biden’s open border policy has been a catastrophe. The Southern Border – which runs from the Pacific Coast to the Gulf of Mexico – has brought close to 7 million illegal migrants to the United States since 2021. This includes tens of thousands of unaccompanied children. Indeed, over the past three years, close to half a million unaccompanied minors have crossed the border.

The President’s relaxed approach has empowered vicious cartels that abuse vulnerable migrants and their families, with some so desperate to make the journey that they mortgage their homes in order to pay thousands of dollars to smugglers. Unsurprisingly, smuggling is now a multibillion-dollar business. Smuggling also facilitates the entry of tens of thousands of pounds of fentanyl into the United States, a particularly horrific statistic, given that one pound can kill over 200,000 people. Last year over 110,000 Americans died from fentanyl-related incidents, with the majority of victims aged under 30.

Efforts to address this crisis have been called “extreme” by leaders like Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has criticised what he calls “hard right immigration measures.” He’s wrong. This is not a solely “Republican” issue, as Democratic mayors and governors around the country feeling the brunt of mass illegal immigration have discovered.

Politicians in cities from New York to Chicago to Denver to Los Angeles are demanding action from the Biden administration. New York Mayor Eric Adams has said that the city “is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” and that Biden had “failed” the city on immigration, noting that the lack of shelter was critical, to the point where children could be sleeping on streets. Denver’s Mayor Mike Johnston has complained that even when migrants want to find work, the federal government stands in the way with impossible bureaucracies and outdated laws.

Washington’s failure to control the country’s southern border has longer-term implications.

As I have written elsewhere, a central element of a state’s power – as well as perceptions of its power – have always been tied to a state’s ability to control and defend its territorial integrity. America’s failure to control its southern border has direct national security implications, and not only for the US homeland. It is that principle that is at risk.

Both Republicans and Democrats in Washington have a chance to do the right thing. Republicans can acknowledge that much of the money spent on Ukraine actually stays in the United States, with about half of the money allocated for Ukraine going to rebuild the US defense industrial base and restocking military supplies.

My colleague Peter Rough has noted that around $70 billion approved for Ukraine has gone directly to American manufacturers across 38 states. Russia cannot fight this war forever – in funding Zelenskyy’s war effort, Washington has kneecapped an old enemy without needing to deploy a single American soldier.

Rather than viewing this funding bill as a burden, the president should instead recognise it as the opportunity that it really is. As his popularity wanes, Biden has a chance to reach across the political aisle and display real leadership, addressing the woefully understated disaster at the Southern Border and securing military funding for Ukraine. Time will tell if he’s able to rise to the occasion.

