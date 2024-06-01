Biden unveils Israeli proposal to end Gaza war

Bernd Debusmann Jr & Tom Bateman - BBC News, Washington
·5 min read
Joe Biden at the White House
US President Joe Biden said that 'it's time for this war to end' [Getty Images]

US President Joe Biden has urged Hamas to accept a new Israeli proposal to end the conflict in Gaza, saying that "it's time for this war to end".

The three-part proposal would begin with a six-week ceasefire in which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would withdraw from populated areas of Gaza.

There would also be a "surge" of humanitarian aid, as well as an exchange of some hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The deal would eventually lead to a permanent "cessation of hostilities" and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza.

Hamas said it views the proposal "positively".

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Mr Biden said that the first phase of the proposed plan would include a "full and complete ceasefire", the withdrawal of IDF forces from populated areas and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

"This is truly a decisive moment," he said. "Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean it."

The ceasefire, he added, would allow more humanitarian aid to reach the beleaguered territory, with "600 trucks carrying aid into Gaza every single day".

The second phase would see all remaining living hostages returned, including male soldiers. The ceasefire would then become "the cessation of hostilities, permanently."

Among those who have urged Hamas to agree to the proposal was UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who said on X that the group "must accept this deal so we can see a stop in the fighting".

"We’ve long argued a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent peace if we are all prepared to take the right steps," Lord Cameron added. "Let’s seize this moment and bring this conflict to an end."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the development in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. He said the world had "witnessed too much suffering [and] destruction in Gaza" and said it was "time to stop".

"I welcome [President] Biden’s initiative [and] encourage all parties to seize this opportunity for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, guaranteed unhindered humanitarian access [and] ultimately a durable peace in the Middle East," he added.

In his speech, Mr Biden acknowledged that negotiations between phases one and two would be difficult.

As recently as a few days ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was letting it be known that he was implacably opposed to agreeing to end the war as part of a ceasefire deal - making Mr Biden's reference to the war's end particularly significant.

While the plan includes many of the details from previous, ultimately failed rounds of talks, the US calls for a permanent ceasefire appear to be a significant concession designed to try and draw Hamas back to negotiations on terms they have already said they would agree to. A permanent ceasefire has been one of the group's key demands.

The third phase of the proposal would see the final remains of any deceased Israeli hostages returned, as well as a "major reconstruction plan" with US and international assistance to rebuild homes, schools and hospitals.

In his remarks, Mr Biden acknowledged that some Israelis - including officials within Israel's government - would likely be opposed to the proposal.

"I've urged the leadership in Israel to stand behind this deal," he said. "Regardless of whatever [political] pressure comes."

The US president also directly addressed the Israeli people, telling them that "we can't lose this moment".

Notably, Mr Biden said that Hamas has now been degraded to the extent that it can no longer repeat an attack such as that which its fighters conducted on 7 October - a likely signal to the Israelis that Washington sees the war as done.

In a statement, Prime Minister Netanyahu insisted that the war would not end until its objectives were achieved, including the return of all hostages and the elimination of Hamas' military and governing capabilities. He said the latest plan would allow Israel to uphold these principles.

Hamas, for its part, said that it views the proposal "positively" because of its call for a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, reconstruction and the exchange of prisoners.

The group said it was ready to "deal positively and constructively" with any proposal centred on a permanent ceasefire, provided that Israel "declares its explicit commitment to that".

Another Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations who has seen the new Israeli proposal said that the document did not include a guarantee that the war will end, nor that IDF troops would withdraw from Gaza completely.

The proposal has been transmitted to Hamas through mediators based in Qatar.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called his counterparts in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to try to build a wider support for the proposal.

Mr Blinken "emphasized that Hamas should accept the deal and that every country with a relationship with Hamas should press it to do so without delay," state department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Friday night.

Faced with mounting civilian casualties in Gaza, President Biden has faced growing domestic criticism over the level of US support for Israel, and calls to do more to encourage the warring sides to negotiate.

Earlier this week, however, the White House said that it does not believe that Israeli operations in Rafah amount to a "major ground operation" that could cross a red line and trigger a possible change in US policy.

The statement came after an Israeli air strike and resulting fire killed at least 45 Palestinians on Sunday.

In a separate announcement on Friday, US lawmakers from both sides of the political spectrum formally invited Mr Netanyahu to address Congress in Washington.

It is unclear when the address would take place.

More than 36,000 have been killed across Gaza since the start of the conflict, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The war began in October when Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 252 back to Gaza as hostages.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • ANC looks set to share power after historic election loss

    South Africa's ruling party is set for its worst results since coming to power 30 years ago.

  • Congressional leaders invite Israel's Netanyahu to deliver an address at the Capitol

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders have invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver an address a the Capitol, a show of wartime support for the longtime ally despite mounting political divisions over Israel's military assault on Gaza. The invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, has been in the works for some

  • Israel maintains a shadowy hospital in the desert for Gaza detainees. Critics allege mistreatment

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Patients lying shackled and blindfolded on more than a dozen beds inside a white tent in the desert. Surgeries performed without adequate painkillers. Doctors who remain anonymous. These are some of the conditions at Israel's only hospital dedicated to treating Palestinians detained by the military in the Gaza Strip, three people who have worked there told The Associated Press, confirming similar accounts from human rights groups. While Israel says it detains only suspected mili

  • The Latest | Biden says Israel offers Hamas a cease-fire and hostage release deal

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said Israel has offered Hamas a cease-fire and hostage release deal that would unfold over three phases, declaring it was time to end the fighting in Gaza and that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel. In a speech at the White House, the Democratic president said the first phase would last six weeks and would involve a “full and complete cease-fire,” including a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza. In return, Palestinian militants would release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly and the wounded.

  • Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is endorsing a proposal put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden today that seeks to bring about the end of the Israel-Hamas war. Trudeau says in a social media post that all parties must seize the opportunity to end the suffering and return to a path to peace. He says Canada has been calling for an immediate ceasefire, an urgent increase in unhindered humanitarian assistance and the release of all hostages. Biden detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Isra

  • 'This is a bad day for America' - voters split on Trump verdict

    We asked independent voters and Republicans who have doubts about Trump if conviction changes anything.

  • Israel's Gantz at the crossroads over challenge to Netanyahu

    Former general Benny Gantz faces a reckoning next week over his revolt against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been gaining ground in the opinion polls almost nine months into the war in Gaza. On Thursday, Gantz's centrist party proposed a bill to dissolve parliament, days after he said he would quit Netanyahu's wartime unity government unless the prime minister came up with a clear day-after strategy for Gaza. But with the latest opinion poll showing a noticeable swing towards Netanyahu, who received wide support in Israel after International Criminal Court prosecutors said they had requested an arrest warrant against the prime minister, the way ahead has become more complicated.

  • Biden details a 3-phase hostage deal aimed at winding down the Israel-Hamas war

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to Hamas militants that he says would lead to the release of remaining hostages in Gaza and could end the grinding, nearly 8-month-old Mideast war. Biden added that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel as he urged Israelis and Hamas to come to a deal to release remaining hostages for an extended cease-fire. The Democratic president in remarks from the White

  • Is Trump still under a gag order after his conviction? He thinks so, but the answer isn't clear

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump said he remains muzzled by a gag order after his conviction in his hush money criminal trial. His lawyer said he thinks the gag order was supposed to expire with the verdict and he may seek clarity from the court. “I’m under a gag order, nasty gag order," the former president said Friday while speaking to reporters at Trump Tower. Referring to star prosecution witness Michael Cohen, Trump said: “I’m not allowed to use his name because of the gag order.” But, despite

  • 'Vile act': Trudeau, Ford condemn shooting at Toronto Jewish girls school

    Speaking to media on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the recent attack on the Toronto Jewish girls school. Trudeau said he's "disgusted" by the "vile act," while Ford said, "Don't come to Canada if you're going to start terrorizing neighbourhoods like this...I don't care what background, what religion, what race you come from. You know, diversity is our number one selling tool around the world."

  • Gazans search ruins of Jabaliya refugee camp for belongings after IDF withdrawal

    Families continue to stream out of Rafah in search of safer areas elsewhere in Gaza with the UN estimating around 900,000 people have fled the city since the start of Israel’s 'limited' military operation.

  • Exclusive-Israel reopens Gaza food sales as Rafah raid chokes aid

    RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -The Israeli military has lifted a ban on the sale of food to Gaza from Israel and the occupied West Bank as its battlefield offensive chokes international aid, according to Palestinian officials, businessmen and international aid workers. Army authorities gave Gazan traders the green light to resume their purchases from Israeli and Palestinian suppliers of food such as fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy goods this month, days after Israeli forces launched an assault on the enclave's southernmost city of Rafah, the people said.

  • Texas Supreme Court rejects challenge to state's abortion law over medical exceptions

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected a closely watched challenge to the state's restrictive abortion ban, ruling against a group of women who had serious pregnancy complications and became the first in the U.S. to testify in court about being denied abortions since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

  • Trump found guilty on all counts in criminal hush money trial

    Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty in his criminal hush money trial. David Muir reports.

  • ‘Utter horror’: See scenes in Gaza camp after Israeli attack

    Videos emerging from central and western parts of Jabalya in Gaza, following a withdrawal of Israeli troops, show widespread destruction as authorities in northern Gaza warn residents not to return. The IDF told CNN they “cannot provide information regarding the location of our forces” but added in a statement that its “troops are continuing to operate against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area.” CNN’s Nada Bashir reports.

  • Israel Offers Fresh Cease-Fire as Biden Cites ‘Decisive Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel offered a fresh cease-fire proposal that President Joe Biden said would halt the Gaza war for six weeks in its first phase, signaling possible momentum for a deal to end the bloody conflict with Hamas. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Billionaires Are Rushing to Back Trump, Verdict Be DamnedTrump Is Guilty on All Counts in Hush-Money Case. Now What?S&P 500 Spikes in Final 20 Minutes of US Trading: Markets WrapDonald Trump Becomes First Former US President Guilty of Crime

  • Iowa attorney general will resume emergency contraception funding for rape victims

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa attorney general’s office said Friday it will resume emergency contraception funding for victims of sexual assault but end the rare practice of reimbursing victims for abortions. Attorney General Brenna Bird, a Republican, paused the funding while awaiting the results of a comprehensive review of services that began when she took office in 2023. “I agree that Plan B contraceptive prescriptions for victims to prevent pregnancy should be reimbursed. ... However, Io

  • Amazon's delivery drone gets the green light to fly beyond a pilot's direct supervision

    After securing FAA approval, Amazon's MK-27 delivery drones can now fly further than ever.

  • Georgian group says it will take controversial foreign influence law to the constitutional court

    TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A non-governmental organization in Georgia said Thursday it is preparing a lawsuit in the country's constitutional court to challenge a law that critics say will stifle news media and independent organizations.

  • Attack Trump verdict or be exiled - a new test for Republicans

    A moderate who urged Americans to respect the verdict was warned "you just ended your campaign".