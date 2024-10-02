Biden urges Israel to respond 'proportionally' to Iran attack

STORY: :: Biden says the U.S. would not support

an Israeli strike on Iran nuclear sites

:: October 2, 2024

:: Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

“Yes. Look, I called a meeting of the G7 today. We're working on a joint statement all of us agree on, from Japan to France to Germany to etc.. And what we're doing in that regard is we’re making it clear that there are things that have to be done. And obviously, Iran has gone way out of, I mean, way off course. We're going to putting together a joint statement. Hasn't been done yet. It'll be done before too long, probably by the time we land. And there's going to be some sanctions imposed on Iran.”

REPORTER: "Would you support an attack on Iran's nuclear sites by Israel?

BIDEN: "The answer is no. We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do. But all seven of us agree that they have a right to respond. But this (should be) a response in proportion.”

Biden spoke a day after Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel in a move that he previously described as "ineffective." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran would pay for the attack.

Some analysts said Israel's response would likely be sharper than when Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel in April, suggesting this time it could target Tehran's nuclear or oil facilities.

Biden said more sanctions would be imposed on Iran and that he would speak soon with Netanyahu.

"Obviously, Iran is way off course," he said.