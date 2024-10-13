Biden will view Hurricane Milton damage in Florida. Harris plans to go to church in North Carolina

Aamer Madhani And Josh Boak
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday will survey the devastation inflicted on Florida's Gulf Coast by Hurricane Milton as he urges Congress to approve additional emergency disaster funding. Vice President Kamala Harris will spend a second day in North Carolina, hard-hit by Hurricane Helene, to attend a Black church and hold a campaign rally.

Biden's visit to the St. Petersburg area offers him another chance to press House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for congressional approval of more aid money before the Nov. 5 election. Johnson has said the issue will be dealt with after then.

“I think Speaker Johnson is going to get the message that he’s got to step up, particularly for small businesses,” Biden told reporters as he and Harris met with aides on Friday to discuss the federal response to Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Biden and Johnson have yet to discuss the matter directly.

In Florida, Biden was set to announce $612 million for six Department of Energy projects in areas affected by the hurricanes to improve the resilience of the region’s electric grid, the White House said. The funding includes $94 million for two projects in Florida: $47 million for Gainesville Regional Utilities and $47 million for Switched Source to partner with Florida Power and Light.

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, visited Raleigh on Saturday to meet with Black elected and religious leaders and help volunteers package personal care items for delivery to victims of Helene in the western part of the state.

She was spending Sunday in Greenville, with plans to speak during a church service as part of her campaign's “Souls to the Polls” effort to help turn out Black churchgoers before Election Day. She was also scheduled to hold a rally to talk about her economic plans and highlight Thursday's start of early voting in the state, her campaign said.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will spend the coming week campaigning in the competitive states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina, according to a Harris campaign official who was not authorized to publicly discuss details not yet made public and spoke on condition of anonymity.

With less than four weeks to go before Election Day, the hurricanes have added another dimension to the closely contested presidential race.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has said the Biden administration’s storm response had been lacking, particularly in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. Biden and Harris have hammered Trump for promoting falsehoods about the federal response.

Trump made a series of false claims after Helene struck in late September, including incorrectly saying that the federal government is intentionally withholding aid to Republican disaster victims. He also falsely claimed the Federal Emergency Management Agency had run out of money because all of it had gone to programs for immigrants in the country illegally.

Biden said Trump was “not singularly" to blame for the spread of false claims in recent weeks but that he has the "biggest mouth.”

The president is pressing for swift action by Congress to make sure the Small Business Administration and FEMA have the money they need to get through hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30 in the Atlantic. He said Friday that Milton alone had caused an estimated $50 billion in damages.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that FEMA will be able to meet “immediate needs” caused by the two storms. But he warned in the aftermath of Helene that the agency does not have enough funding to make it through the hurricane season.

But Johnson has pushed back, saying the agencies have enough money for the time being and that lawmakers will address the funding issue during the lame-duck session after the election.

Also percolating in the background are tensions between Harris and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. As Helene barreled toward Florida, the two traded accusations that the other was trying to politicize the federal storm response.

Harris' office last week suggested that DeSantis was dodging her phone calls. DeSantis responded that he was unaware she had called and he grumbled that she hadn't been involved in the federal government's response before she became the Democratic nominee.

Biden, for his part, said he hoped to see DeSantis on Sunday, if the governor's schedule permitted.

“He’s been very cooperative,” Biden said about DeSantis. He added, “We got on very, very well.”

DeSantis said Saturday that he had no details about the president's visit.

Biden was scheduled to survey damage during an aerial tour between Tampa and St. Pete Beach, where he will be briefed on the storm by federal, state and local officials. He also will residents and first responders.

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening. At least 10 people were killed and hundreds of thousands of residents remain without power.

Officials say the toll could have been worse if not for widespread evacuations. The still-fresh devastation wrought by Helene just two weeks earlier probably helped compel many people to flee.

___

Boak reported from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Aamer Madhani And Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign, following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as detailed…

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • Trump Called Harris 'Retarded,' Railed Against Jews Supporting Her: Report

    Donald Trump is said to have used the slur at a Trump Tower dinner, where he also suggested that donors need to provide more help to his campaign.

  • Walz Rips Trump’s Chinese Bibles and Trump Gets Militaristic

    Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 25 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.THE DOWNLOADTim Walz ripped Donald Trump as a heathen and a hypocrite on Friday for outsourcing his “God Bless the USA” Bibles to China.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Sta

  • Moreno's abortion comment rattles debate in expensive Senate race in Republican-leaning Ohio

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An off-the-cuff comment about reproductive rights by Republican Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s tight Senate race has put abortion at the center of debate in the most expensive Senate campaign this year. And that’s just where Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wanted it.

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Chris Christie Unnerved by Donald Trump’s ‘Significant’ Mental Decline

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie took shots at fellow Republican Donald Trump for his mental decline, his childlike behavior amid Hurricane Helene and his chances of winning the presidency in November during an interview with New York Times opinion journalist Frank Bruni.Christie—who supported Trump’s last two campaigns before speaking out against him more recently—told Bruni that he has seen declines in the GOP nominee’s mental acuity and speaking ability.“He wasn’t as good in 2020 as

  • Obama sends stark warning message to Democrats

    Former President Obama on Thursday night did what many Democrats had been craving. He said the quiet part out loud. For days, Democrats have been worried about a lack of enthusiasm among segments of their base. So when Obama made an unannounced campaign stop at a field office in Pittsburgh, he used the opportunity — with television…

  • Meghan McCain on Harris invoking her father: ‘Democrats want to reinvent history’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…

  • Trump asks for military aircraft protection amid Iran threat, reports say

    Donald Trump's campaign has requested the use of military aircraft and vehicles to protect the former president as he campaigns during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Friday. The request follows two recent assassination attempts against the Republican presidential candidate. It also comes after Trump's campaign last month said he had been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials on alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him.

  • Laura Ingraham Roasted For Asking Harrison Butker This Question About Donald Trump

    The Fox News host recently interviewed the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, who has hit the campaign trail to support Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in his reelection bid.

  • MAGA Stalwart Sought For Top Trump Administration Job Has A Shocking Agenda

    Mike Davis, a potential attorney general pick by Donald Trump, has outlined extreme policy positions, though it's hard to tell if some of them are jokes.

  • Trump Goes Dark MAGA and Calls Harris ‘Threat to Democracy’

    Turning the tables with an ironic twist, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a threat to democracy on Friday, and announced a plan to use a 1798 law to round up and deport undocumented migrants.“We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States,” Trump said at a campaign stop in Aurora, Colorado.Trump said if he wins another term in the White House, he’ll create “Operation Aurora” to target Venezuelan gang members and other “illegal aliens,” whom he also referred

  • Comer slams Raskin over his election certification comments: ‘Ultimate hypocrite’

    House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) condemned comments from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), calling him “the ultimate hypocrite” after the Democrat claimed former President Trump is trying to manipulate the electoral college. “Ranking member Raskin is the ultimate hypocrite,” Comer told Fox News Digital. “He talks a big game about ‘saving democracy’ yet actively undermines…

  • ‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says Harris-Walz Campaign ‘Released the Kraken’ by Sending Obama Out on the Campaign Trail | Video

    "He was just so incredibly effective," the ABC host says The post ‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says Harris-Walz Campaign ‘Released the Kraken’ by Sending Obama Out on the Campaign Trail | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • What former Secret Service agent thinks about Trump’s request for military assets

    CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow&nbsp;discusses&nbsp;former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security,&nbsp;including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.

  • Georgia election workers settle defamation lawsuit against conservative website

    ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia election workers have reached a settlement in their defamation lawsuit against a Missouri-based conservative website that falsely accused them of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to a court filing earlier this week.

  • Ukraine’s Rocky Past With Poland Is Haunting Zelenskiy

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. Most Read from BloombergThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationChicago Marathon to Honor Kenyan Who Died Af

  • Ted Cruz and Colin Allred wage another big US Senate fight in Texas

    FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Attack ads on every TV break. Campaign money pouring in. And on a sunny Saturday, a crowd stretching out the door for a campaign rally at Tulip's, a popular Fort Worth nightclub — this time for Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a former NFL linebacker trying to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.