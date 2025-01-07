Biden visits New Orleans' Bourbon Street after deadly attack

STORY: :: January 6, 2024

:: New Orleans, Louisiana

:: The Bidens pay tribute to victims of

New Orleans' New Year's Day attack

Biden and his wife, Jill, made a stop at Bourbon Street to pay respects to those who died there before making their way to a church for a memorial service. The first lady laid a bouquet of flowers in front of a makeshift memorial. The president stood with his wife and crossed himself.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the Texas man who drove the truck and who was killed in a shootout with police, was an Army veteran struggling to get past a recent divorce but who showed no signs of anger in the weeks before the attack, according to his half-brother.

The FBI said the 42-year-old, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State extremist group, acted on his own.

Biden, a Democrat who leaves office on Jan. 20, underscored that conclusion in previous comments made on Sunday (January 5).

Biden mentioned that he spent about 17 or 18 hours working closely with the intelligence community right after the incident to fully understand what had occurred. He stated that they confirmed without a doubt that the attack in New Orleans was carried out by a single individual. He also noted that the person had serious mental health issues and acted alone.