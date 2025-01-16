Biden warns 'dangerous' oligarchy taking shape in farewell address

BBC
·1 min read

Outgoing US President Joe Biden warned of a "dangerous" oligarchy taking shape in America, as he delivered his farewell address and brought a decades-long career in politics to an end.

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that really threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom," he said on Wednesday.

Biden, 82, took aim at an "ultra-wealthy tech industrial complex" which he said could gain unchecked power over Americans.

He also used his final televised speech from the White House to issue warnings about climate change and social media disinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power," he said. "The free press is crumbling."

Biden also warned of the dangers of AI, saying that America, not China, must lead the world in its development.

Touting his record on climate change while in office, he said "powerful forces want to wield their unchecked influence" to undo those achievements.

He wished Donald Trump's incoming administration success, before proceeding to warn the country of "some things that give me great concern".

He said a "dangerous concentration of power" was "in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people".

This is a developing news story. More updates to follow.

Latest Stories

  • Ford sends U.S. a clear message with patriotic hat

    It was difficult to miss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's message to would-be American expansionists on Wednesday: He wore it right on his hat.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada's response to the threat of U.S. tariffs, Ford wore a navy peaked cap emblazoned with the words "Canada is not for sale" in white block letters.The design clearly evoked the "Make America Great Again" slogan popular among supporters of president-el

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • Paul Krugman Issues Dire Warning On How ‘A Lot’ Of Trump Voters Will Be ‘Brutally Scammed’

    The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”

  • One Of MAGA’s Biggest Idols Snubs Trump’s Inauguration

    President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will include a number of famous and famous-adjacent supporters, lending star power—or something like it—to the start of his second term in office. TMZ has released a list of the celebrity supporters scheduled to attend. But the list surprisingly did not include Joe Rogan, whose podcast Trump appeared on during his election campaign.

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist

    A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.

  • Trump Is Walking Back His Biggest Campaign Promises Before Taking Office

    From lowering the costs of groceries to ending the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours," the president-elect is backpedaling on the things he said he would do.

  • Premiers urge unity in face of U.S. tariff threats, Alberta demands energy exemption

    OTTAWA — The country's premiers emerged from a key meeting about Canada-U.S. relations in Ottawa on Wednesday with a message of unity and a pledge to stand together, with one exception: Alberta's Danielle Smith, who said she cannot support the federal government's plan if energy export tariffs could be a part of it.

  • Pete Hegseth Seems Really Confused About Where Southeast Asia Is

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth asked Trump's defense secretary pick to name at least one country in ASEAN. He couldn't.

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • Trump Has Middle-Of-The-Night Meltdown In Wild Rant Aimed At ‘Moron’ TV Host

    The president-elect said he had an “obligation” to attack one specific late night host.

  • Lying Trump Took His Own Supporters for Fools: Jack Smith

    Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli

  • Puerto Rico asks Trump for help after Venezuela’s Maduro threatens invasion

    Puerto Rico’s new Republican governor is drawing attention to Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro’s military threats against the U.S. island in the wake of President-elect Trump’s calls for U.S. territorial expansion. In a letter to Trump dated Monday, Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón said Maduro’s plea for Latin American troops to invade Puerto Rico “is an open threat to…

  • Bannon Claims Victory in MAGA Civil War as He Knocks Musk’s Relevance

    Outspoken Elon Musk hater, Steve Bannon, was happy to degrade the tech mogul’s status in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle Tuesday claiming that he doesn’t have as much power as presumed. While speaking to Politico’s Dasha Burns at the outlet’s “Politico Playbook: The First 100 Days” event, Trump’s former chief strategist claimed that while Musk may have had some influence over Cabinet picks, he doesn’t “have the ability to actually make decisions and inform those decisions and drive t

  • Putin Is Using A Major 'Draconian' Measure To Suppress Russian Freedoms, UK Says

    It's triggered by the Russian president's "sensitivity" towards any potential backlash to the Ukraine war.

  • Trump Makes Mike Johnson Fire Republican ‘Deep-Stater’: Sources

    Speaker Mike Johnson—at the behest of President-elect Donald Trump—is removing Rep. Mike Turner as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, sources told the Daily Beast on Wednesday. Turner, whose committee oversees national intelligence agencies, including the FBI, told his colleagues that the speaker said the order came from President-elect Trump, a senior GOP lawmaker told the Daily Beast. Another source familiar said, “Trump personally got involved and believes that Turner is basically

  • Melania Trump's 'Big Question' Says A Lot About Her Marriage, Jimmy Fallon Quips

    "The Tonight Show" host also joked that Elon Musk would be delighted to get some "alone" time with Donald Trump.