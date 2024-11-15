Biden warns of era of 'significant political change' in last meeting with key Asian allies

President Joe Biden, center, listens during a trilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba, right, and the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, left, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center left, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, center right, listen, in Lima, Peru, November 15, 2024.

US President Joe Biden said the world had reached "a moment of significant change" during his final meeting with the leaders of South Korea and Japan at an Asia-Pacific summit in Lima Friday. The US president sought to shore up the trilateral alliance he had fostered with the two Asian countries as a bulwark against North Korea.

US President Joe Biden warned of an era of political upheaval Friday as he held his last meeting with key Asia-Pacific allies before Donald Trump's impending return to power.

"We've now reached a moment of significant political change," Biden said as he met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the APEC summit in Lima.

Biden said it was likely to be his last meeting with the trilateral group that he has fostered over the past year as a bulwark against North Korea and an increasingly assertive China.

But he added that the partnership was "built to last. That's my hope and expectation."

Biden also warned of North Korea's "dangerous and destabilizing cooperation with Russia," amid growing concerns about nuclear-armed Pyongyang sending troops to fight Ukraine.



