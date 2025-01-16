Biden warns US faces oligarchy as Trump looms over legacy

STORY: President Joe Biden capped his half-century political career on Wednesday with a final Oval Office speech.

In it, he warned of a nascent American oligarchy.

“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead."

He did not mention names, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has not only amassed vast wealth but also become a powerful adviser to Donald Trump, who will take over as president from Biden on Monday.

Biden then invoked the 1961 farewell address of President Dwight Eisenhower, who had warned of the dangers of a ‘military-industrial complex’ gaining power in the country.

“Six decades later, I'm equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country as well."

"The free press is crumbling. Pillars are disappearing. Social media is giving up on fact checking."

Biden's comments came after social media company Meta Platforms recently scrapped its U.S. fact-checking program and reduced curbs on discussions around contentious topics such as immigration and gender identity.

Critics say the move amounted to bowing to criticism from conservatives like Trump.

Biden also warned about the dangerous of artificial intelligence and the need to ensure controls on what he called, quote, "the most consequential technology of our time, perhaps of all time."

His foreboding speech comes as his Democratic Party has little leverage in national politics.

Meanwhile Trump has nominated a slate of cabinet members who have pledged to upend traditional American alliances and governing norms.