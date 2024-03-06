Biden wins Democratic primary in Utah

President Biden is projected to win the Democratic presidential primary in Utah, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Biden was not expected to receive any serious challenge in the Democratic primary. Thirty delegates are up for grabs in Utah.

Some Democrats have been pushing members of their party to cast a ballot for “uncommitted” in some of the primaries as a form of a protest vote against the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is expected to win the Utah GOP caucus; Republicans are expected to dominate the state this fall given Trump beat Biden there in 2020 by over 20 points.

