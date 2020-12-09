Biden's attorney general search is focused on Jones, Garland

·5 min read

WASHINGTON — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland are emerging as the leading contenders to be nominated as President-elect Joe Biden’s attorney general, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

A decision hasn't been finalized and the dynamics could shift in the coming days as Biden builds out his Cabinet with an eye to ensuring diverse leadership in the top ranks of his administration.

But Jones, who lost reelection last month, and Garland, whose Supreme Court nomination was snubbed by Republicans, appear increasingly well positioned ahead of other rivals. Democrats are particularly concerned about the prospect of Biden nominating former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, fearing she could face a difficult confirmation in the Senate because of her role in issues related to the Russia investigation.

Biden's thinking was described by people with knowledge of the presidential transition's internal thinking who were not authorized to speak publicly. Andrew Bates, a representative for the transition, did not comment for this story.

The president-elect is facing pressure to ensure that Black and Latino leaders are prominently positioned in his administration. He selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin this week to become the first Black secretary of defence .

Jones, who is white, has had a long-standing personal relationship with Biden dating back to Biden’s first presidential campaign in 1988. The former U.S. attorney prosecuted members of the Ku Klux Klan who were responsible for a 1963 church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, and later served as the U.S. attorney there from 1997 until 2001.

Biden met with civil rights activists on Tuesday to discuss diversity in his Cabinet. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who attended the meeting, encouraged Biden to select a Black attorney general but gave him room to select someone of another race as long as they had a background in civil rights.

"I said the least we could have is someone that has a proven civil rights background that’s someone that’s going to handle this heightened racist bigoted atmosphere,” Sharpton told reporters.

It's unclear whether Garland would fit that standard as easily. He is an experienced judge with a reputation for moderation who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Garland was put forward by President Barack Obama for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016 following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but Republicans refused to hold hearings in the final year of Obama’s term. The vacancy was later filled by Justice Neil Gorsuch during the Trump administration.

The incoming attorney general would inherit a Justice Department that has endured a tumultuous four years and would likely need to focus on not only civil rights issues and an overhaul of national policing policies after months of mass protests over the deaths of Black Americans at the hand of law enforcement, but also on concerns from Democrats about politicization of the department in the Trump administration.

Biden has said he will not be involved in Justice Department investigative decisions even as some Democrats have openly wished for probes into President Donald Trump and his associates after he leaves office.

Supporters of Yates view her nearly 30-year Justice Department career in both Democratic and Republican administrations, and experience ranging from civil rights cases to national security matters, as making her uniquely qualified to lead the department as it looks to move on from the Trump era.

Still, Republican senators would be likely to focus a Yates confirmation hearing on her final year at the department, when the FBI closed out the Hillary Clinton email investigation and opened an investigation into whether the Trump campaign was co-ordinating with Russia, which later morphed into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Yates has repeatedly discussed both, including before the Senate committee that has oversight of the confirmation process. She has made clear that she disagreed with the way the FBI conducted some of the most heavily scrutinized actions of both investigations, including the decision to hold a press conference about the Clinton probe and then to alert Congress days before the election that it had been reopened.

Even so, Republicans would nonetheless press Yates on problems with the Russia probe that were revealed by a Justice Department inspector general investigation, including errors and omissions in applications to surveil a former Trump campaign aide, and about how she would handle a special counsel inquiry focused on the FBI’s actions in that case.

Yates has said that she would not have signed off on the surveillance had she known of the problems in the applications. But the appointment of John Durham as a special counsel to review the Russia probe suggests the inquiry is likely to endure into the Biden administration, creating a backward-looking focus for a new attorney general just as Yates would try to turn the page from the issue.

Jones would not comment Tuesday on the possibility of a nomination as attorney general.

“They have a process and we’ll let that process play,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

The Biden team has also been considering a number of other potential candidates for the post, including former Justice Department official Lisa Monaco.

___

Lemire reported from Wilmington, Del. Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Kat Stafford in Detroit contributed to this report.

Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Food prices rising and Britain rolls out COVID-19 vaccine: In The News for Dec. 8

    In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Dec. 8 ...What we are watching in Canada ...A small number of vulnerable Canadians could be immunized against COVID-19 before the holidays, as the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are set to arrive next week.It comes as Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador revealed that they would be inoculating residents.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that Canada will receive 249,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December.Health Canada approval is expected this week and first shipments are on track to arrive next week. Saskatchewan is set to reveal its vaccine distribution plan later today.Premier Scott Moe says the province has ultracold storage in place to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is pending Health Canada approval, with the first doses expected to arrive next week. The premier says his Saskatchewan Party government will start vaccinations "as quickly as physically possible."Immunization requires two doses administered weeks apart, so the initial batch would be enough for nearly 125,000 Canadians.\---Also this ...A new report says food prices will be going up in Canada next year.The 2021 Food Price Report says rising bread, meat and vegetable prices are all expected to push grocery bills up to five per cent higher. That means an average Canadian family of four will pay as much as $695 more on food next year, for a total grocery bill of nearly $14,000 for the year.Sylvain Charlebois, a Dalhousie University professor and lead author of the report, says Canadians won't see a break at the grocery store any time soon. He says researchers are forecasting the highest increase since the annual report's inception 11 years ago. The report by four Canadian universities says the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits are all to blame for increasing food prices.Researchers found that meat prices could increase as much as six-and-a-half per cent, with poultry leading the way. Also, wildfires in California will mean paying more for produce while higher wheat costs are pushing up prices in the bread aisle. \---What we are watching in the U.S. ...Critics of Canada's most controversial cross-border pipeline projects aren't taking their demise for granted under president-elect Joe Biden. A new report from the U.S.-based Rainforest Action Network says two of them — Keystone XL and Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline — are being "rammed through" in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. The report points to a long list of prominent international banks it says are lined up to back the projects as evidence they are far from dead. Biden's campaign has already made it clear the president-elect intends to rescind presidential permits for TC Energy's Keystone XL project once he takes office. But Jason Disterhoft, the report's author, says there's an effort afoot to make it difficult for Biden to follow through on that commitment. Disterhoft says it will fall to the banks to decide in the coming months whether to honour their own commitments to limiting the emissions that cause climate change. \---What we are watching in the rest of the world ...British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.The first shot was given to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed "V-Day.""I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," said the former jewelry shop assistant, who wore a surgical mask and a blue Merry Christmas T-shirt decorated with a cartoon penguin wearing a Santa hat and red scarf. "It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year."The first 800,000 doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. Others will have to wait their turn.Public health officials have asked the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from the virus will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact people to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.\---On this day in 1869 ...Timothy Eaton opened a small dry-goods store at the corner of Yonge and Queen streets in Toronto. Eaton revolutionized the commercial practice of the day by offering satisfaction or money refunded. His store became one of the largest department stores in North America. In September 1999, Sears Canada announced it would buy the outstanding common shares of the insolvent Eaton's.\---In entertainment ...Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced headliners for next summer's event, saying while times are uncertain, organizers need to plan for the future.A media release says the festival will run July 30 through Aug. 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with live performances from the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone.The statement says organizers "have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch." It adds they "will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change."Event producer and promoter Evenko says it will issue refunds if the event can't go forward.\---ICYMI ...Scientists have sifted through nearly 6,000 years of seabird droppings to get what they say could be the first long-term reading on how their numbers are affected by humans.A published research paper describes how scientists drilled down through 5,800 years of lake sediments on an island off Canada's East Coast.Those sediments — mostly the droppings of thousands of seabirds that have nested there for millennia — were used to estimate bird populations over the centuries. While there have been big swings, metres and metres of bird guano suggest that the biggest and most permanent drop came when humans settled on nearby islands in the 19th century. The paper suggests that today's populations of Leach's storm petrel on the island just off St. Pierre and Miquelon are only about 16 per cent of the historical norm.Co-author John Smol of Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., says the technique could be used to establish long-term populations for other species, one of the main challenges in conservation.    \---This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020The Canadian Press

  • P.E.I.'s tough COVID-19 restrictions necessary, says epidemiologist

    A Dalhousie University epidemiologist says P.E.I.'s new "circuit breaker" approach is just what the province needs to prevent COVID-19 from spreading out of control.On Sunday, the province announced several new restrictions after seven new cases were confirmed on the Island over the weekend — none of those related to travel.The restrictions included not allowing indoor dining at restaurants, limiting capacity in retail stores to 50 per cent, prohibiting private gatherings and suspending all recreational and team sports."I think it's a critical move and I think it's a really important move to get back to COVID zero," said Susan Kirkland, an epidemiologist from Dalhousie University in Halifax."I think it's hard because we're in a holiday season, but I think that also the potential for harm is very great because we're in the holiday season."Kirkland said Nova Scotia initiated a similar shutdown almost two weeks ago, which seems to have helped reduce community spread."Most other provinces have already lost control," she said."Whereas in the Atlantic region, because our numbers are still so small, we have the potential to regain control still."But once that control is lost and community spread sets in, Kirkland said "it's very very difficult" to recover.Kirkland said P.E.I. should consider following in Nova Scotia's footsteps and hold pop-up testing clinics using rapid COVID-19 testing."We know that rapid testing is less effective, but if we're not working with populations where we think that there's a high risk, then I think that that's a very good use of rapid testing," she said."The problem is that ... you can't treat it as, you know, your ticket to freedom once you have that response because there is a degree of a false positive or false negative."But despite rapid testing not being as reliable, she said that's been successful in gauging whether the coronavirus has been spreading through the community, especially among people who aren't showing symptoms and with no known exposure.Kirkland said she anticipates cases will move from those in their 20s to older adults and, as expected, the number of cases will need to decrease before we return to "the new normal.""The problem with COVID is that we're always working two weeks behind, so the cases that we see today are a result of what happened two weeks ago," said Kirkland."Anything could happen in the next two weeks."More from CBC P.E.I.

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 8

    Recent developments:What's the latest?Public health officials in both Ottawa and western Quebec are reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.The Pembroke, Ont., area has 19 new cases, breaking a one-day record for Renfrew County set the day before.Ontario is planning to issue some kind of proof of vaccination card to those who receive COVID-19 shots. Vaccination will be voluntary, but people who choose not to get vaccinated may be barred from some activities.WATCH | Pandemic may be a factor in deadly fires:How many cases are there?As of Tuesday, 8,819 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa. There are 381 known active cases, 8,057 resolved cases and 381 deaths linked to COVID-19.Public health officials have reported more than 14,700 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 13,100 resolved cases.Ninety people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario, along with 87 in western Quebec. CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch.What can I do?Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with, or one other home if people live alone, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.Ontario says this will apply through December's holidays, with people who live away from home such as post-secondary students asked to reduce close contacts for 10 to 14 days before going back.There will be no gathering exceptions in Quebec's red zones for Christmas.Ontario says people shouldn't travel to a lower-level region from a higher one and some lower-level health units want residents to stay put to curb the spread.Travel from one region to another is discouraged throughout the Outaouais.Ottawa is currently in the orange zone of Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale, which allows organized gatherings and restaurants, gyms and theatres to bring people inside.Three other eastern Ontario health units are under yellow zone restrictions: * The Eastern Ontario Health Unit. * Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health. * Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.That means restaurant hours, table limits and rules around capacity fall somewhere between those in place in Ottawa and the rest of eastern Ontario, which is currently green, the lowest level.The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit south and west of Ottawa is warning about a rise in positive tests.Kingston health officials have also sounded the alarm over the rising spread, saying people are getting too close without masks and asking vulnerable people to stay home as much as possible.In Gatineau and the surrounding area, which is one of Quebec's red zones, health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.There is no indoor dining at restaurants and gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.The rest of western Quebec is orange, which allows private gatherings of up to six people and organized ones up to 25 — more in seated venues.Its rules won't be loosened until mid-January at the earliest.What about schools?There have been more than 200 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.Distancing and isolatingThe novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.People can be contagious without symptoms.This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.Ontario has abandoned its concept of social circles.Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and should be worn outdoors when people can't distance from others. Three-layer non-medical masks with a filter are recommended.WATCH | Partygoers deliberately violate Quebec's gathering limit:Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their local public health unit. The duration depends on the circumstances in both Ontario and Quebec.Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible. Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.What are the symptoms of COVID-19?COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell. Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. Children can develop a rash.If you have severe symptoms, call 911.Canada expects to approve and receive its first vaccine doses this month, with Ontario and Quebec among the provinces to share who will get it first.Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help.Where to get testedIn eastern Ontario:Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment.Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, or if you've been told to by your health unit or the province.People without symptoms, but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy, can make an appointment at select pharmacies.Ottawa has nine permanent test sites, with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high.Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex and it has a site at the Weller Avenue health centre for people in the area. The health unit's other site is in Napanee.People can arrange a test in Bancroft and Picton by calling the centre or Belleville and Trenton online.The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Limoges, Rockland and Winchester. The Limoges site closes Friday and reopens in Casselman Monday.The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile test site visiting smaller communities.Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with questions, COVID-19-related or not. Test clinic locations are posted weekly.WATCH | Ontario's plans for its 1st COVID-19 vaccines:In western Quebec:Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms.Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.WATCH | Quebec shares where its first vaccines will go:First Nations, Inuit and Métis:Akwesasne had its most known COVID-19 cases of the pandemic in November. Its council is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back.Akwesasne schools and its Tsi Snaihne Child Care Centre are temporarily closed to in-person learning. It has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only.Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had its first confirmed case last month.People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.For more information

  • Elon Musk's Starlink offers fast internet connections to rural Canadians. But it's not cheap

    When Vernon Kejick got a first taste of Starlink satellite internet on the Pikangikum First Nation, his initial review was succinct."All I can say is it's a lot faster than what I had before," he said. Kejick's response highlights a long-running disparity that may finally have met a resolution.Starlink, the new high-speed internet service provided by Elon Musk's U.S.-based SpaceX firm, and recently approved by the CRTC, does have drawbacks. It's expensive. And stargazers fear it will ruin the night sky.But for users in rural and remote areas who've long struggled to obtain internet access on equal footing with Canadians in urban areas, Starlink is offering hope. The service was recently made available to select users for "beta testing," with the promise of wider availability in 2021. In Pikangikum, a fly-in community of 2,800 residents in northwest Ontario, Kejick said he'd become accustomed to download speeds of only 2 megabits per second — a fraction of the 50 megabits per the second the federal government considers a standard minimum for broadband.At work, Kejick couldn't open large email attachments. He described the service as "deplorable."At the end of November, Pikangikum became the first Indigenous community to get connected to Starlink, with 60 dishes reserved for homes and businesses in the community in the initial phase of installation, and potentially another 40 by the end of December.Now, Kejick said his devices have been reaching 144 megabits per second. Not only can he quickly download attachments, Kejick said his wife has finally been able to chat with relatives in the Philippines over FaceTime. "It's as if you're sitting in the same room," he said.In Pikangikum, however, Starlink could offer more fundamental changes. Kejick, a victim services advocate with the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General, said he hopes victims of crime will now be able to testify virtually, lessening the burden on them.Members of the remote Ojibwe community hope the faster internet will remove barriers to access virtual healthcare services and education, too."It's doing everything that people are asking it to do," said David Brown, CEO of FSET Information Technology in Kenora, Ont. His firm had been working with Pikangikum for several years to try to improve their connectivity. When he heard about Starlink, Brown jokingly promised his staff he would directly contact SpaceX's Musk — who recently surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates as one of the world's richest people, second only to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.Brown didn't reach Musk, but he did secure dozens of dishes for Pikangikum. FSET recently helped install the first batch. And the result, Brown said, was better than he expected.Starlink is "a wonderful thing," he said. "It's going to change the world for people."Rural, remote areas lack broadbandAcross Canada, only 40.8 per cent of rural communities have access to adequate broadband, according to federal data.Greg Rekounas, a database administrator who has long worked from home, said he contacted various service providers and could never find suitable broadband for his house on New Brunswick's Kingston Peninsula, near Saint John.The quality of his home connection suffered under the strain of increased streaming and surfing during the pandemic. So when he heard about Starlink, he signed up in November to become one of the company's Canadian beta testers. Rekounas received an email saying he'd been selected, and received the installation kit within days."I've been waiting for something like this for a long time," he said. There have been some hiccups with certain streaming apps, but Rekounas said "in general, it's been fantastic."SpaceX said there are bound to be interruptions while its service is in beta testing, which it describes as "Better Than Nothing Beta."Not everyone who registers to become a tester is selected to take part. SpaceX did not respond to emailed questions about the number of Canadians testing its service, or when exactly the firm expects to make Starlink available to the general public.The cost alone is bound to turn off some consumers. Delores Waye of Taymouth, N.B., north of Fredericton, recently received an invitation from Starlink after her son had made the request. She was interested in signing up, until Waye saw the price at the bottom of the email.WATCH | Starlink satellites spotted over New Brunswick:Buying the dish and other gear needed for the Starlink service costs $649, plus tax. Rekounas said he paid $820 in total. Users are expected to install the kit themselves. Then, it's $129 per month for the service."I was floored," Waye said. "When you're doing beta testing, you would expect the company to at least provide you with the equipment. It just seems crazy."Trouble aboveThere's also another kind of cost to consider: the lasting impact of thousands of low Earth orbit satellites sent into the sky. Starlink satellites orbit the Earth at an altitude of 550 kilometres. That's thousands of kilometres lower than conventional satellites — reducing the distance the signal must travel. SpaceX has been launching up to 60 satellites at a time, with hundreds already in orbit. The firm reportedly plans to launch as many as 42,000 in total.Stargazers such as University of Regina astronomy professor Samantha Lawler anticipate a visible impact. "It's going to dramatically change the way the night sky looks for everyone in the world," she said in an interview.Canadians have already been reporting sightings of the bright Starlink satellites at night, in a distinct train-like formation. Earlier this year, SpaceX committed to making changes so their satellites wouldn't be so visible. The company pledged to add a visor to each satellite as a way to prevent the sun's reflection.LISTEN | Why the race to deliver better internet service has many astronomers concerned:Amazon is planning its own low Earth orbit satellite constellation, too. And Canadian firm Telesat signed an agreement with the federal government to provide high-speed internet with a new low orbit fleet of its own. Lawler said the satellites will be brightest in places such as Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary and Vancouver. "We're at pretty much the worst latitude for it," she warned."For a couple of hours after sunset and a couple of hours before sunrise… you will see more satellites in the sky than stars."Ottawa recently announced plans to ensure 98 per cent of Canadians are connected to high-speed internet by 2026. The announcement included $150 million in funding for quick-turnaround projects to connect more households by next fall.A government spokesperson told CBC News that Starlink projects aren't excluded from the plans and Canadians may apply for funding if certain criteria are met.Rekounas in New Brunswick said he's heard from about five other local residents who received a link to take part in the beta testing. He expects many more will follow once the service is more widely available."Everybody's very excited," he said. "It's a game changer."

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection.Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president.It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday.“What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia.The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote.In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier.By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump.The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win.But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week.Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law.Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour.Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's.But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said.Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them.But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail.The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said.The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000.Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day.In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote.When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats.Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Revera report brings relief to grieving daughter, but she wanted to be involved

    An internal review by the company that manages Forest Heights Long-Term Care Home in Kitchener has relieved some of the guilt felt by one grieving woman who was like a daughter to a resident, but she says the review should have involved loved ones of those who died.  The Revera Pandemic Report: A Perfect Storm, released Monday, was undertaken by an external advisory panel, made up mostly of doctors and experts in the medical field who volunteered their time.While the company operates 74 long-term care homes across the country and 96 retirement residences, the outbreak at Forest Heights Long-Term Care Home in Kitchener stood out. It had the sad distinction of being the longest-running outbreak in the Revera network to date, and by its end had killed 51 residents.One of those residents was Shirley Egerdeen. Egerdeen never had children of her own, but Tracy Rowley became the next-best thing."I think it was time that they acknowledged that they had a problem," Rowley told CBC News. "As a person who lost a family member, knowing that no one had taken responsibility was always an issue."Egerdeen died April 22, the fourth Forest Heights resident to die that day, says Rowley, who has joined a class action lawsuit against Revera."It helps with the guilt you already felt, putting your parent into a home," she said.The report recommended surveillance testing for all long-term care homes and retirement residences in Canada. That's already begun in Ontario — but depends on where a community stands in the province's colour-coded framework.Root causesPanel chair Dr. Bob Bell says there were really three root causes that led to major problems at Revera's long-term care homes and retirement residences across the country: * Chronic under-spending on long-term care. * How Canada prepared for the pandemic. * How little was known about asymptomatic spread.In the early days of the pandemic, Ontario and Canada looked to places like Italy and New York for guidance on how to respond to COVID-19, Bell told CBC Kitchener-Waterloo.In those places, hospitals were catastrophically overwhelmed and so we prepared to prevent the same, said Bell. "We wanted to protect our hospitals, we wanted to make sure that we had personal protective equipment in the hospitals — masks and gowns and gloves and reagents to test for the virus," Bell said. "We kind of forgot about long-term care.""We left it out in the open, despite knowing that some of the most vulnerable, chronically-ill people in society live in those nursing home residences."The Revera Pandemic Report says the following about how a lack of access to PPE affected the spread of COVID-19:"On April 8, the Public Health Agency of Canada issued a recommendation that all staff working in long term care settings be universally masking as well. However, earlier decisions to prioritize the protection of in-hospital staff would prove disastrous for long-term care and retirement residences, which generally only keep a three-day PPE supply on hand as the pandemic preparedness legislation requires.... While universal masking became mandatory in Ontario long-term care homes on April 8, the actual same-day delivery of PPE to long-term care homes did not take effect until April 13, five days later. By then, COVID-19 had gained a strong and stubborn foothold in long-term care homes across the country.Revera's data shows that 97 per cent of its residents' infections — or 844 of its 873 cases in long-term care, which was much more severely impacted than the company's retirement residences — could be traced back to outbreaks that occurred during the week of April 13 or earlier. The same timeline applies to 90 per cent of infections among its staff."Family members left outDespite the critical eye provided by the expert advisory panel, Rowley would have liked to see family members, like her, involved in the review."At least to be heard," she said. "There's a difference between what the government or the home owners feel that they need ... and what a family and their expectations are."Rowley says the last time she communicated with Revera was when she went to pick up Egerdeen's belongings for donation. She says she was never asked for feedback by the long-term care home — a conversation she said she would have engaged in. "I never got that phone call that said: 'Hey, you know what, what do you think we could have done better to help your mother? Is there something you feel we might have missed with your mother?' I got nothing like that."In its final paragraphs, the review says while it has taken a look at the factors that led to the deadly first wave of COVID-19 in Revera's long-term care homes specifically, it also said it cannot answer the question of why the needs of 500,000 of the country's seniors weren't more of a priory leading up to and during the first wave of the pandemic.

  • We owe it to the Newfoundland ponies to protect them, say advocates

    People who love Newfoundland ponies are raising money to establish a sanctuary for them in the Trinity Bay area.One pony owner, who has also worked for decades to save and promote them, says residents of the province have a debt to the animals that should be acknowledged.> We'd have froze to death without the Newfoundland pony. \- Clifford George"We've got something that's unique in this province. It grew as we did, distinct, and the pony grew up with us, and they were responsible for more or less keeping us alive. We'd have froze to death without the Newfoundland pony. So we owe it to the ponies to save them," said Clifford George, who keeps two Newfoundland ponies in Whiteway, Trinity Bay.George says there were about 154 Newfoundland ponies in the province when the last count was done in 2008, but there were once thousands of them. It's estimated there were as many as 4,000 in the province in the 1980s but George says they were even more when he was young."I went in the woods with me father and we used to pass people all day long taking out lumber for to build houses, bringing out lumber for the flakes, bringing out firewood for the winter, bringing the cod traps out on the wharf in dray carts. You know, that's what the pony did. Every day of his life he worked for Newfoundlanders," he said.Keeping ponies off the meat truckIn the 1970s and 1980s, when ponies were being replaced by trucks and all-terrain-vehicles, people sold the horses to slaughterhouses for meat. George helped save some of those animals.> We used to buy them for the meat price to keep them from the meat trucks. \- Clifford George"People didn't need horses anymore. So we used to buy them for the meat price to keep them from the meat trucks. They went for 50 cents per pound, about $350," he said.For decades, George has worked with the Newfoundland Pony Society to try to educate people about the ponies and encourage more people to help save them. He says the provincial government should do more to protect them."The ponies of Iceland were saved by the government and the people there.The Newfoundland government has given the responsibility to the Newfoundland Pony Society to raise the ponies and save them, but it's not giving a whole lot of money. We need more money in order to save the pony," said George.Hopeall Pony SanctuaryThe Newfoundland Pony Society has secured a lease on 25 acres (about 10 hectares) of Crown land near Hopeall, Trinity Bay. Their plan is to one day keep as many as 20 ponies at what they are calling the Newfoundland Pony Heritage Park."We needed them years ago; now they need us. We were on the edge of losing them and now we want to see the population increase," said Tammy Webber, a member at large with the Newfoundland Pony Society and pony owner."It would be a place the pony can call home and people can come see the pony."But first the land must be cleared and the building renovated before the Newfoundland Heritage Pony Park can start taking in animals.The society says its goal is to raise $250,000 to get the park up and running. So far they've raised almost $50,000. "It's going to take time and money," said Webber. "Once we get the ponies here, hopefully it will have a snowball effect and get the pony back in people's hearts and minds."Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?

    Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic? Experts say it’s not necessary for most people. The coronavirus spreads mainly through the respiratory droplets people spray when talking, coughing, sneezing or singing. It’s why health experts stress the importance of wearing masks and social distancing. Experts still recommend cleaning surfaces — especially frequently touched spots that infected people might have recently touched. That will also help reduce risk from other germs that haven’t gone away in the pandemic. People caring for those at risk for severe illness if infected might also want to take the precaution of wiping down any packages. But experts say to keep things in perspective. The virus is fragile and doesn’t survive easily outside the body for long, they note. Tests finding it on surfaces might just be detecting traces of the virus, not live virus capable of infecting people. Early studies finding it could linger on surfaces for days were conducted under laboratory conditions; the virus likely couldn't survive that long in real life. Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the COVID-19 response at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said people should do what makes them comfortable. But he said if people unpack groceries without touching their faces and then washing their hands afterward, “I think that may be sufficient.” ___ The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read previous Viral Questions: Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic? What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean? Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? The Associated Press

  • From plastic to bricks: building eco-friendly homes

    These three young entrepreneurs have invented a brick made out of plastic. Why? So that they could build eco-friendly houses in areas of Argentina that need it the most.

  • Senior member of Syrian White Helmets flown to Germany

    BERLIN — A senior member of the Syrian civil defence and medical group that operates in opposition-held areas, known as the White Helmets, has been flown to Germany, a German diplomat said Tuesday.Speaking on condition of anonymity because she wasn't authorized to be quoted by name, the official confirmed a report by German weekly Der Spiegel that Khaled al-Saleh and his family had arrived in Germany.Der Spiegel reported that al-Saleh was flown out of Jordan on a Luftwaffe plane late Monday.He had been living in the kingdom since 2018 after helping organize the evacuation of hundreds of besieged White Helmet members from Syria to Jordan, via Israel.Many of those evacuated were resettled in Europe and Canada, but efforts to bring al-Saleh to Germany were stymied by concerns among security officials in Germany that he might have ties to Islamist extremists, Der Spiegel reported.The White Helmets have enjoyed backing and received funding and training from Western nations and have been nominated previously for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Syrian government and Russia accuses them of co-operating with radical militant groups.Der Spiegel reported that Jordan's King Abdullah II personally intervened with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to ensure al-Saleh's resettlement.Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have sought refuge in Germany since the start of the war in Syria.Frank Jordans, The Associated Press

  • EU warns of Balkans security risk over N. Macedonia standoff

    BRUSSELS — The European Union on Tuesday warned Bulgaria that it risks undermining security in the Balkans and elsewhere in Europe if it continues to block EU membership talks for North Macedonia. EU leaders gave Albania and North Macedonia the green light in March to begin accession negotiations but no date was set for the talks to start. Now Bulgaria is insisting that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and stamp out what it says is anti-Bulgarian rhetoric. In late November, some 2,000 protesters staged an opposition rally in North Macedonia to demand the resignation of the country’s Social Democrat prime minister, Zoran Zaev, accusing his government of being too conciliatory to neighbouring Bulgaria. German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said that his country is doing all it can to end the standoff, but EU diplomats are doubtful that a breakthrough will be made anytime soon. “Anything else would be a very severe political mistake at the expense of stability and security in the western Balkans, and that ultimately would massively endanger the security of Europe as a whole — and all should be aware of that,” Roth told reporters. North Macedonia and Albania were actually meant to start EU membership talks last year, but France blocked them, saying the process of joining the 27-nation bloc should be reformed first. The logjam was freed after the European Commission revised the process for holding their talks. The prospect of EU membership has long been seen as an incentive driving democratic, political and economic reforms in the volatile Balkans region. North Macedonia, previously known as Macedonia, has been a candidate for EU membership since 2005, but a long-running dispute with Greece over the country’s name was the biggest obstacle to accession negotiations. The two neighbours struck a deal for Macedonia to rename itself North Macedonia in exchange for Greece dropping its objections to the country joining the EU. The German EU presidency is frustrated that another debate over history, this time with Bulgaria, has suddenly reared its head. Countries must negotiate 35 “chapters,” or policy areas, to join the EU. The chapters are wide-ranging and include financial, agriculture, transport, energy, social and justice policy, among other areas. The process can be drawn out. For example, Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013, started its negotiations at the same time as Turkey, which is unlikely to become a member anytime soon. The Associated Press

  • Wintry mix of weather headed for eastern, central Newfoundland Tuesday night

    There is sloppy weather on the way for a swath of central and eastern Newfoundland, as a storm system approaches the island promising a mixed bag of heavy wet snow in some places, and significant rainfall and wind in others.Snowfall warnings are in place for the Connaigre Peninsula and the interior of the island, stretching through the Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander areas through to Bonavista North.About 15 centimetres is expected overnight Tuesday, with up to another 10 to be added throughout the day Wednesday. "It's heavy wet snow," said Environment Canada meteorologist Dale Foote.Surface temperatures will hover around 0 or 1 C, Foote said, keeping the snow less like fluffy white stuff that blows around — despite 80 km/h winds expected on Wednesday — and more the sort that sticks in clumps to the ground."You have to be careful with your shovelling," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.There may, however, be a lot of rain whipped around for the eastern portion of the island.St. John's and all of the Avalon Peninsula — as well as the Bonavista Peninsula and Clarenville areas — can expect 25 to 40 millimetres of rain, at times heavy, throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday. Those areas are also under a wind warning, with westerlies expected to gust between 80 to 100 km/h throughout the day Wednesday.The Terra Nova area can also expect about 25 millimetres of rain through to Wednesday morning, with up to 10 centimetres of snow over higher terrain, causing Environment Canada to note driving conditions may be variable through the area.Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Windsor Thai restaurant receives outpouring of support, donates $4K to COVID-19 fund following mask dispute

    After being threatened with human rights action, the owners of Thai Palace restaurant said they received an outpouring of support from the community that has led them to donate thousands of dollars to Windsor Regional Hospital's COVID-19 fund. On Monday, owners Renu and Charles Anderson donated $4,000 to the hospital's pandemic fund as a way of giving back to the community that they said rallied behind them when a customer threatened legal action. In October, after the restaurant refused service to a customer — who wouldn't wear a mask at its walk-up takeout window — they received a letter from Antoine d'Ailly Law Office.The letter stated that a claim of discrimination would be filed against the restaurant for violating the Ontario Human Rights Code. Or, to avoid this, the letter from the law office said the restaurant could pay $20,000. After the couple went public with this incident, Renu said that they received a lot of phone calls, emails and business. "We have lots of overwhelming support from locals, community," Renu said. "[The money is] for the supports that we get even from the hospital, even from frontline staff, everybody. They always thanks us, support us." She added that they chose a fund dedicated to COVID-19 because it's what sparked the entire situation. At the time, CBC News called Antoine d'Ailly Law Office four times and sent an email seeking comment on the letter, but did not receive a response.Thai Palace did not pay the $20,000 and Renu said the issue has not escalated any further. "I just want everybody to know that we appreciate everything that your help and ... doesn't matter just a phone call, just an email, just a message on our social media we thank you ... we just want everybody to have a Merry Christmas and ... we're going to go through COVID together."

  • It was Kola, after all: Stolen raven is alive, safe and back home at the Ecomuseum

    It had been nearly two weeks since Kola went missing after a break-in at the Eco-museum Zoo, with the chances of finding him alive fading with each passing day.Kola was plagued by several health issues, including a broken wing. The fear was he would barely survive a day or two away from the zoo's round-the-clock care.So there was some skepticism, after Montreal police officers were dispatched to l'Anse-à-L'Orme road in Kirkland Saturday, and found a sealed plastic bin with a raven inside. The bird didn't even have the zoo's identification band.But it turns out, it was Kola, and he's alive and back home. "Even though he was no longer wearing his ID band, a physical examination as well as blood and behavioural tests allowed our team to confirm that it was Kola," wrote the zoo's executive director David Rodrigue on Facebook."We are relieved to see that he appears to be in good physical shape and despite the tremendous stress he has been through, he is doing well. He will remain under close medical observation for the next 40 days to ensure that he does not suffer any after-effects from his mishap."Rodrigue said he believes someone used tools to create an opening in the raven's aviary during an overnight break-in Nov. 23. Since then, the zoo's security has been upgraded.The Ecomuseum Zoo specializes in caring for animals that have been orphaned and rehabilitated.Despite his initial frustration and anger after Kola went missing, Rodrigue is thankful he somehow found his way back home."Regardless of the perpetrator of this crime, he / she will have had the conscience to ensure that Kola gets the care he needs for his survival," Rodrigue wrote."For that, we thank you."

  • Millennial Money: 10 money insights distilled over 25 years

    The importance of money has less to do with affording the newest iPhone or measuring career success, and far more to do with the core of being human: freedom, ego, stress and relationships.How we use and think about money — not just accumulating lots of it — literally can determine our happiness during the roughly 30,000 days many of us are privileged to be alive.Those are a few of the big-picture insights I learned in 25 years of writing about money.In 1995, some of the last millennials were being born, a jury said O.J. Simpson was not guilty and “Toy Story” played in theatres.It’s also the year I became business news editor at a daily newspaper in Pennsylvania, where I started editing guest columns written by local financial planners and stock brokers. I quickly became fascinated with the baffling world of personal finance.How could I graduate from college — with a business degree, no less — and still not know the basics of how money works for real people in the real world? Saving, investing, taxes, credit and insurance — it’s almost like personal finance was confusing on purpose.Sometimes, it is.I had the privilege as a financial journalist to figure out some of it by interviewing smart people about money for the next 25 years — through the dot-com bubble of 2001, the housing bubble of 2008 and the pandemic of 2020.Here are 10 things I learned.1\. IT WILL RAINIf the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that bad stuff happens, no matter who you are. A rainy-day fund is fundamental to keep us financially safer in case of an unexpected large expense, job loss or even globe-ravaging viruses. Start with $500 squirreled away and aim to build it to three to six months of living expenses. Breadwinners die, people get sick and cars crash. You also need the right insurance to keep you from financial ruin.2\. MARKETING MATTERSAdvertising existed 25 years ago, but not on a computer in your pocket that you look at 100 times a day. And not with ads targeting you as an individual. Temptation to buy has never been greater thanks to the evolution of technology and social media.3\. SCORE A GOALThe antidote to the poison of constant marketing is having a reason to say no to temptations. You do that by establishing financial goals. That doesn’t just mean the far-off “saving for retirement.” It could mean saving for a trip to the Bahamas. You know, when people get back to travelling to the Bahamas.4\. WHERE GOALS LIVETo help set goals, review your calendar and bank statements. Where you spend your time and money is who you are. Time and money are what you change to become who you want to be.5\. BUDGETING IS OVERRATEDThere, I said it. But if you’re not going to create a household budget, at least regularly examine your past spending and categorize it. Financial websites and apps can help. Money leaks will be obvious, as will ideas for intentional spending.6\. THE LEDGER HAS TWO SIDESYou can’t out-earn dumb spending and you can’t nickel-and-dime your way to prosperity. When it comes to money management, you have income and outgo. The rest is just details. On the other hand, it really helps to know some details.7\. TIME-FOR-MONEY IS A FAILMost people cannot get ahead solely by trading their time for money at a job. Instead, your money needs to make its own money. You can’t do that with minuscule bank interest anymore, so it means investing.8\. WHERE CREDIT’S DUEIn 1995, you couldn’t even look up your credit score or see your credit reports. Now, you can and should. Poor credit means you could be denied for not only a loan or credit card but also for a job or an account with the electric company to turn the lights on.9\. RIDE TO PROSPERITYIf you’re vigilant with only one purchase in your life, make it your next car. New cars, especially luxury brands, are wealth-repellent to all but the richest among us. That’s because of high new-car prices and their wicked depreciation, not to mention interest if you’re financing it. Buying used is far better advice now than in 1995, when that often meant “buying someone else’s problems.” Today, used cars are far more dependable.10\. IT’S UNFAIRMoney smarts are insufficient to overcome some financial woes: stagnant wages coupled with rocketing costs for health care, housing and education, to name a few. And some careers simply don’t pay as much as others, despite requiring similar skills. That leads to different money problems and opportunities for different people. And yes, economic inequities also exist by race and sex. That means those with extra can be sloppier with money. Those living closer to the margin? They are forced to make better money decisions every day.__________________________________-This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Gregory Karp is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: gkarp@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @spendingsmart.RELATED LINKS:NerdWallet: How to start investing: A guide for beginners https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-new-investor-guideInsurance Information Institute: The basics https://www.iii.org/insurance-basicsFederal Trade Commission: Free credit reports https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0155-free-credit-reportsGregory Karp Of Nerdwallet, The Associated Press

  • Valero Energy awaiting public comments on Eastern Passage site cleanup

    Valero Energy Corp. plans to clean up a former bulk fuel storage facility in the Halifax area.Nova Scotia's Environment Department has confirmed the Texas-based company has applied for industrial approval to remediate the 186-hectare site on Main Road in Eastern Passage.The process requires community consultation.A notice from the company said it began accepting comments from the public as of Dec. 1 "regarding any potential for impacts that may extend beyond property during the activities." The feedback period ends Jan. 15, 2021.Barbara Adams, the Progressive Conservative MLA for the area, said people need an online information session before they can comment."I could ask a whole lot of questions, but how can I even ask when I have not seen an environmental report as to what is even in there or what the remediation plans look like?" said Adams, who lives next to the Valero property. Adams said there are probably 1,000 homes in the immediate area and a daycare that backs onto the site.Valero spokesperson Louis-Phillipe Gariepy said the cleanup stage should have no adverse or lasting impact on the community. He said it involves the removal of old structures as well as some soil testing."If tests show the soil is contaminated with hydrocarbons, it will be removed and replaced with clean backfill," Gariepy told CBC News from Montreal. "So there will be some truck traffic."Property will be soldHe added if people have any concerns about the remediation, they should contact the company or the provincial government so they can be addressed during the permit process.Valero plans to sell the property once it is remediated, said Gariepy. Comments on what should be built on the land should be addressed to the new owners during the redevelopment stage.A Nov. 28 newspaper ad by the company indicated most of the remaining buildings and underground infrastructure "will be removed to allow for future commercial or industrial development."A spokesperson for the Environment Department told CBC News in an email that details of an application for a permit are not released until after it is approved.Tammy Jakeman, who has lived in Eastern Passage for 27 years, said people have posted a lot of ideas to a community Facebook page about what should be built on the land once it has been cleaned up."There's been calls for a larger grocery store, there's been calls for a collaborative health clinic and there's been calls for a better recreation facility," said Jakeman, who was nominated last month as the provincial NDP candidate for Eastern Passage."It's going to be huge," she said. "I don't think anything this large has ever happened in this community before."According to Valero's newspaper ad, work on the site is expected to begin in March and be completed by October 2021.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Zone rouge à Matane : changement à l’horaire des activités et services municipaux

    Le statut d’alerte maximale est entré en vigueur ce lundi sur le territoire de la MRC de La Matanie, signifiant un rehaussement des mesures sanitaires et des restrictions à Matane. À partir de lundi, l’hôtel de ville, la caserne et le bureau administratif seront fermés au public, sauf sur rendez-vous. Pour prendre rendez-vous, ceux qui souhaitent se présenter sur place à ces bâtiments municipaux doivent communiquer avec la Ville de Matane par téléphone au 418 562-2333, par courriel à reception@ville.matane.qc.ca ou sur le réseau social Facebook. Les infrastructures de loisirs sont également fermées dès lundi, sauf pour la pratique des activités libres qui est autorisée en zone rouge. Les clubs sportifs, eux, peuvent poursuivre leurs activités jusqu’au mardi 8 décembre en soirée.  Le comptoir de prêt de la bibliothèque municipale est ouvert selon l’horaire habituel, mais il n’est pas possible de passer du temps à l’intérieur de la bibliothèque ni de circuler dans les rayons. Le service de préparation des livres est offert : il suffit de contacter la bibliothèque à l’avance par téléphone au 418 562-9233 ou par courriel à biblio@ville.matane.qc.ca. À la piscine municipale, les bains libres sont offerts selon l’horaire habituel. Les activités de groupe telles que les cours ne sont pas autorisées et sont donc automatiquement annulées, à l’exception du cours Croix de Bronze qui est une formation autorisée. Même principe au Colisée Béton-Provincial, où le patinage libre est offert selon l’horaire habituel, mais le hockey libre, un sport de groupe, est annulé. Les activités de groupes telles que les cours, les pratiques et parties de hockey ne sont pas autorisées et sont donc annulées. L’utilisation de locaux dans des écoles par des clientèles externes n’est pas autorisée, donc l’ensemble des activités dans les gymnases sont annulées. Il n’y a toutefois aucun changement à l’horaire ni aux services offerts de l’écocentre ou au Lieu d’enfouissement technique (LET). La séance générale du conseil municipal prévue le 7 décembre aura lieu à huis clos et sera réalisée par la plateforme Zoom, enregistrée puis retransmise. La séance sera donc diffusée dans la section Webdiffusion du site de la Ville de Matane. Il est possible de transmettre une question en lien avec la séance à travers la section « Séance générale du conseil municipal, posez vos questions ici » en page d’accueil du site web de la ville. Le mardi 8 décembre est la journée de présentation du budget pour l’année 2021 de la Ville de Matane, qui sera adopté virtuellement à 19h30. La séance sera enregistrée via la plateforme Zoom et sera ensuite retransmise sur les ondes de NousTV (horaire habituel). Cette présentation ainsi que le document synthèse seront aussi disponibles sur le site web de la Ville dans la section webdiffusion à partir du 9 décembre.Claudie Arseneault, Initiative de journalisme local, Mon Matane

  • Saint John network will continue to be offline until 2021 after cyberattack

    The holiday break means Saint John's network, including online payments, won't be back until at least January of next year after a ransomware attack caused the city to shut down its systems.City manager John Collin told council Monday night the city is continuing its efforts to return all IT services but won't reconnect networks to the public until "it's safe to do so."He said the city can afford to take its time, since all services except "some online payments" continue to be delivered."There are some that are using manual methods to deliver services such as building permits, but all services are being delivered," he said. "We should not be — and we are not — in a hurry to rejoin, and we'll take the time that is necessary."A ransomware attack on Nov. 13 forced the city to take its network offline. Because of the attack the city's website is still down. Some departmental phone lines and email to most city hall employees were also affected. Residents can't pay tickets online, nor pay for parking electronically unless they use the third-party HotSpot app. Cash payments are still available, including at parking meters.Residents can also pay their Saint John Water bills at their bank, through pre-authorized payments, or in-person by cheque or cash at the customer service centre on the first floor of City Hall.  Collin said a "well-deserved rest" is needed for people working on getting the network back up, which means residents won't see a change until "later on in January."Collin said earlier that the city has not confirmed any personal data leaks, but it hasn't made a final determination on that. Residents are advised to watch for any irregular activity on their bank accounts and credit card statements in the meantime.He also said because of the nature of the attack the city can't share any details about what happened. The city still has not said how the attack happened, which systems were targeted, what information was possibly compromised or what exactly it's doing to respond.

  • California releases smartphone virus tool as cases soar

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a voluntary smartphone tool to alert people of possible coronavirus exposure as cases soar higher, new restrictions are imposed and many people still say they won't heed the pleas to stay home.The tool — which has been used on a pilot basis on some state university campuses — doesn’t track people’s identities or locations but uses Bluetooth wireless signals to detect when two phones are within 6 feet (1.8 metres) of each other for at least 15 minutes, officials said.California's 40 million residents can opt in to the system starting Thursday. When someone who has activated the technology tests positive for the virus, that person will receive a verification code from state health officials that can be used to send an anonymous alert to other users who may have been exposed over the past 14 days."The more people that participate in it, the more that opt in, the more effective this program can be," Newsom told reporters. “We are hoping there will be enough to make this meaningful.”The technology comes as coronavirus cases are exploding in California and more than 80% of the state’s residents are under orders not to leave their homes for at least the next three weeks except for essential purposes. Sixteen other states, plus Guam and Washington, D.C., have already made available the system co-created by Apple and Google, though most residents of those places aren’t using it.Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at University of California, Irvine, questioned how many residents would opt in due to privacy concerns and the value of the tool if they don't.He said people may find themselves paralyzed by a flood of information and it isn't clear what they'll do with it — especially if they take a coronavirus test after getting an alert and wind up negative, only to receive another alert.“In a purely epidemiological perspective, uptake is everything. If about 10% of people do it, it's useless,” he said. “Even if it does get takers, it's still unproven. Because then, what do you do?”Over the past two weeks, California has reported a quarter of a million positive virus cases. The seven-day average for newly reported virus cases on Monday neared 22,000, a 50% increase over the prior week, state data shows.More than 10,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including more than 2,300 in intensive care, Newsom said.The state's 400 hospitals are at about 80% capacity but there are hospitals in San Diego, Imperial, and Los Angeles counties with intensive care units that are full, said Carmela Coyle, president of the California Hospital Association. Hospitals are limited by staff shortages following a spike in virus cases around Halloween, she said.“These numbers do not yet include the Thanksgiving holiday, and the gathering of families just a week or so ago so. We do expect that this will get far worse before it gets better,” she said.The numbers leave California back where it started 10 months ago with stay-at-home rules, but now fewer people are likely to obey them.Newsom’s administration issued the stay-at-home rules closing restaurant dining, salons and playgrounds in Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley agricultural region after more than 85% of intensive care units were occupied in those regions. Five San Francisco Bay Area counties voluntarily joined the rules over ICU capacity concerns, and restrictions there will last until Jan. 4, a week longer than the state’s timeline. Retailers including supermarkets and shopping centres can operate with 20% capacity.The U.S. Forest Service announced that it was closing developed campgrounds in eight national forests in the state's Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions to be consistent with the state order, and said other closures were possible. The park said day use of the forests will be allowed.“Campgrounds, like other overnight accommodations, create opportunities for people from differing households and communities to gather” and closing them will reduce COVID-19 exposure to visitors and employees, said a statement from Randy Moore, U.S. Forest Service regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region.Some business owners said they would keep their doors open and several law enforcement agencies say they won't enforce the rules and are counting on people to voluntarily wear masks and practice physical distancing to protect themselves and their families. While the Orange County Sheriff has said he won’t send deputies to enforce the state’s virus rules, Santa Clara County recently had firefighters help ensure compliance at area businesses.Lu Garcia Reynoso, who owns a Southern California barbershop, told the Press-Enterprise she'll stay open despite the latest order and is concerned some salons may move underground to avoid being detected.“This will encourage people to board up their windows and take clients in secret,” she said.San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said he wouldn't follow other Bay Area counties' move to quickly impose the latest order. Morrow said he isn't aware of data showing businesses operating with already-significant restrictions are driving virus transmission, and that shutting them down could lead to more job loss and despair and push more activities indoors, leading to more coronavirus infections.Morrow also said many hospitals haven't yet cancelled elective procedures or taken other steps to enhance capacity. And while it's clear that staying home and wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus, it isn't clear public health officials know how to get community members to do so, he said.“I appreciate that some of you think I (or the government) have magical abilities to change everyone’s behaviour, but I assure you, I (we) do not,” Morrow wrote in a statement.Schools that are currently open can continue providing in-person instruction.But Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest, on Monday announced the suspension of all school-based instructional and childcare programs and conditioning programs for student athletes due to the record number of virus cases.Starting Thursday, Californians will be able to activate the new “exposure notification” tool in their iPhone settings or on Android phones by downloading the CA Notify app from the Google Play store. Many residents will get a notification inviting them to participate.Officials said the encounters are temporarily logged in a way that doesn’t reveal a person’s identity or geographic location.___Taxin reported from Orange County, California. Associated Press writer Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, John Antczak in Los Angeles and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.Amy Taxin And Adam Beam, The Associated Press