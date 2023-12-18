Biden's motorcade vehicle hit by car

Secret service surrounded the car - Getty

A car has collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of Joe Biden’s security detail travelling through a city in Delaware.

Television footage showed secret service agents escorting the US President to his car after the impact caused a security scare in Wilmington on Sunday night.

Mr Biden was pictured wide-eyed and appearing concerned after a loud bang was heard on the street where he was due to be picked up after eating dinner with his re-election team:

Joe Biden

Secret service agents and heavily armed police were at the scene and soon surrounded the Ford sedan which stopped in the centre of an intersection outside a Bank of America branch.

Officers were seen speaking to the driver but the conversation appeared calm.

A car collided with part of Biden’s parked motorcade tonight in Wilmington — it just rammed into an SUV that had closed down a street while Biden attended a campaign event.



The circumstances weren’t clear; Biden and the First Lady loaded into their vehicle and left. pic.twitter.com/M3kvbNGfCl — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 18, 2023

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are safe and were not hurt.

Mrs Biden waved to onlookers before the couple was driven home to their property in Wilmington.

The couple had just left his campaign headquarters after having a pasta dinner with members of his re-election team.

The First Lady and President were unharmed - Getty

The crash came as residents of Wilmington endured a wet night and were warned to expect localised flooding.

An intense late-year storm was barrelling up the East Coast of the country, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds that shattered rainfall records in some areas.

Authorities rescued dozens of motorists stranded by floodwaters in South Carolina’s waterfront community of Georgetown.

The storm was forecast to gain strength as it tracked along the Georgia and Carolina coasts.