When is Biden's Oval Office address regarding the Trump rally shooting? How to watch.

President Joe Biden will deliver an address from the Oval Office on Sunday night regarding the shooting that happened during Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

During a news conference Sunday afternoon, Biden said he would speak at greater lengths about the shooting Sunday evening. His afternoon news conference lasted about three minutes. Biden gave sympathy to the family of firefighter Corey Comperatore who was a victim in the shooting, while calling for unity.

"We must unite as one nation to demonstrate who we are," Biden said

Biden said he would address the nation from the Oval Office and speak about the situation at great length at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

"As I said last night, there is no place in America for this kind of violence, or any violence for that matter. An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. Everything. It's not who we are as a nation. It's not American, and we can't allow this to happen," Biden said.

USA TODAY will livestream Biden's Oval Office address on YouTube.

Historically, the video feed of Oval Office addresses is made available to all major media outlets. You will find the Oval Office address on major broadcast networks, on some streaming apps and news websites like USA TODAY.

