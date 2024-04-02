Big 12 Mexico, which includes KU basketball games in Mexico City, delayed until 2025

The Big 12 Conference will delay the launch of its Big 12 Mexico program with a new target date of 2025, the league announced Tuesday.

In June of 2023, it was announced by commissioner Brett Yormark that Big 12 Mexico’s first contest(s) would be a men’s and women’s basketball matchup between KU and Houston, held in Mexico City at Arena CDMX in December of 2024.

The league stated in June that following the launch of Big 12 basketball in Mexico, Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball would participate in exhibitions against clubs from the region.

“Since Big 12 Mexico was announced, a variety of major initiatives have been added to the conference’s agenda, headlined by the onboarding of four new member institutions. The Big 12 will continue to build its brand in Mexico through its broadcast partners and remains enthusiastic about bringing the Big 12 to Mexico,” the league said Tuesday in a statement on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

In June, Yormark said: “Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the conference’s first-ever international presence. Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”

A KU official said the athletic department has been informed of the delay and referred to the conference statement.