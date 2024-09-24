'Big Bang Theory' Fans Have a Request for Kaley Cuoco After Her Hallmark Cameo

Well, well, well. It looks like we may have a new Hallmark star in our midst, and it's someone The Big Bang Theory fans will definitely recognize.

The streaming site Hallmark+ just launched on September 10, and one of the exclusive shows the platform has for folks to watch is Celebrations With Lacey Chabert. The reality show stars Party of Five alum Lacey Chabert as she creates parties for deserving folks who their communities wish to honor and recognize. Well, on the September 19 episode, folks witnessed Lacey welcome her longtime friend Kaley Cuoco on the series to assist in throwing a bash for Liv Sigel, who started a non-profit animal organization called the Underdog Community Project.

"Join @thereallacey and @kaleycuoco for a paw-some celebration! 🐾," the caption read alongside a clip of the episode on Instagram. "See them team up to throw an unforgettable party for a true hero. 🎉 Watch the latest episode of #CelebrationswithLaceyChabert now! All new episodes streaming Thursdays on #HallmarkPlus!"

Upon seeing Kaley pop up on a Hallmark series, fans were ecstatic about her being on their screens. But some also had a big request for the Based on a True Story star — and it involves working on her own project for the network.

"Awwwwww … I love Kaley, she is such a happy girl ❣️You can tell you’re good friends! How sweet!" one person wrote. "It's so nice to see there are still loving people in our world. And it's nice to see Kaley, she's such a nice person. God bless 🙌 🙏!!" another agreed. "Is Kaley joining Hallmark??!!!! Please!! 🤞🙏🙏🧡🧡🧡," a different follower inquired.

While folks will have to subscribe to Hallmark+ to see how Kaley's expertise in animal advocacy came in handy, it's great to see her back on our screens! And with Based on a True Story season 2 premiering this November, we love to see how she does in a different TV setting than ones we're used to watching her in.

As for how Lacey feels about Kaley guest-starring on her show, she told Cosmopolitan she's thrilled about it. "Having my friends stop by and be a part of the celebrations was such a treat. It wasn’t something we actually originally had planned on, but it just felt organic," she told the outlet. "My friend Kaley is such an incredible advocate for animals in her life and the fact that she was able to stop by just meant the world."

Kim Nunneley/Hallmark

Now, if you're curious about Liv and her work with the Underdog Community Project, the official website writes she founded the organization after volunteering on Skid Row in Los Angeles in the summer of 2020. As she saw the amount of pets living in the area and how important they were to those living there, she wanted to create the first wellness clinic in the area that would help those who needed it for their loved ones. And if that's not enough, Liv adds all the services are free and accessible for all pet owners.

We truly love to see it!

