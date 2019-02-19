It sounds like Kunal Nayyar won’t quite be himself when “The Big Bang Theory” comes to an end. Or maybe he’ll be more himself than he has in more than a decade.With the CBS series concluding with its current 12th and final season, Nayyar — who plays Raj on the series — offered fans a bittersweet reflection on how he’ll feel when the show draws to a close.In an Instagram post, Nayyar shared a photo of himself, presumably in character.Also Read: 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Gets Flash-Happy in 'Epic' Behind-the-Scenes Look (Video)“Gonna miss this guy… ,” Nayyar wrote in accompaniment of the photo.The actor included the hashtags “tbbt” and “raj.”Judging from the comments section, Nayyar isn’t the only one who will have trouble saying goodbye to Raj.Also Read: 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Raises a Racket With Melissa Rauch in Behind-the-Scenes Look (Photo)“We all gonna miss him too,” one fan wrote.“Oh no,” wrote another, adding, “my heart is broken.”“We are gonna miss Raj so much,” wrote another fan.Also Read: 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Gets Seriously Dressed-Down in Lingerie-Clad Behind-the-Scenes Look (Photo)See Nayyar’s post below.View this post on Instagram Gonna miss this guy… tbbt rajA post shared by Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) on Feb 18, 2019 at 4:41pm PSTRead original story ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kunal Nayyar Reflects on Series’ End: ‘Gonna Miss This Guy’ (Photo) At TheWrap

It sounds like Kunal Nayyar won’t quite be himself when “The Big Bang Theory” comes to an end. Or maybe he’ll be more himself than he has in more than a decade.

With the CBS series concluding with its current 12th and final season, Nayyar — who plays Raj on the series — offered fans a bittersweet reflection on how he’ll feel when the show draws to a close.

In an Instagram post, Nayyar shared a photo of himself, presumably in character.

“Gonna miss this guy… ,” Nayyar wrote in accompaniment of the photo.

The actor included the hashtags “#tbbt” and “#raj.”

Judging from the comments section, Nayyar isn’t the only one who will have trouble saying goodbye to Raj.

“We all gonna miss him too,” one fan wrote.

“Oh no,” wrote another, adding, “my heart is broken.”

“We are gonna miss Raj so much,” wrote another fan.

See Nayyar’s post below.

Gonna miss this guy… #tbbt #raj

A post shared by Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) on Feb 18, 2019 at 4:41pm PST





