‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Sends Fans on the Hunt for Her Co-Stars in Behind-the-Scenes Look (Photo)

“Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik offered an intriguingly interactive behind-the-scenes look at the CBS comedy on Tuesday, sending fans on a hunt to spot her castmates in an Instagram post that was half-“Where’s Waldo?” and half “Mirror, Mirror.”In her post, Bialik shared a photo of herself gathered with castmates including Jim Parsons and Kevin Sussman with a mirror behind them, and challenged her Instagram followers to pick out co-stars Johnny Galecki, Melissa Rauch and Kunal Nayyar, as well as guest stars Kal Penn and Josh Malina.“I know you can see me and @kevsussman and @therealjimparsons but do you spy with your little eye @sanctionedjohnnygalecki @kalpenn @kunalkarmanayyar and @themelissarauch ?” Bialik wrote. “And also @joshmalinasjoshmalina FTW!?”Also Read: 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'a Terrible Influence' in Behind-the-Scenes Look (Photo)Fans were quick to take up Bialik’s challenge — and it did indeed prove to be a challenge, judging from the comments section of the post.“Johnny isn’t easy to find,” noted one Instagram sleuth.“I was looking for @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and found @joshmalinasjoshmalina before I knew he was in the picture,” wrote another commenter.Also Read: 'Big Bang Theory' Stars Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch Channel 'Charlie's Angels' in Behind-the-Scenes Look (Photo)And still another wondered why certain others from the “Big Bang Theory” gang weren’t included in the game.“Where are @kaleycuoco and Simon?” read one comment.Feel free to play along yourself by examining Bialik’s Instagram post belowView this post on Instagram I know you can see me and @kevsussman and @therealjimparsons but do you spy with your little eye @sanctionedjohnnygalecki @kalpenn @kunalkarmanayyar and @themelissarauch ? And also @joshmalinasjoshmalina FTW!?A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Feb 26, 2019 at 6:04pm PSTRead original story ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Sends Fans on the Hunt for Her Co-Stars in Behind-the-Scenes Look (Photo) At TheWrap

Fans were quick to take up Bialik’s challenge — and it did indeed prove to be a challenge, judging from the comments section of the post.

“Johnny isn’t easy to find,” noted one Instagram sleuth.

“I was looking for @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and found @joshmalinasjoshmalina before I knew he was in the picture,” wrote another commenter.

And still another wondered why certain others from the “Big Bang Theory” gang weren’t included in the game.

“Where are @kaleycuoco and Simon?” read one comment.

Feel free to play along yourself by examining Bialik’s Instagram post below



