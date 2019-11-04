Reviewers Can't Believe How Comfortable This $12 Bra Is

Finding the perfect bra is not easy, especially if you have large breasts. The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab put dozens of popular styles to the test. We evaluated the durability of each bra by measuring its ability to recover from being stretched as well as shrinkage and signs of wear after five wash cycles. We also had women through J cup sizes wear the bras and report on aspects like fit, comfort, support, appearance, how well they stayed put and how easy they were to put on and take off.

These winners — designed specifically for larger cup sizes — are durable, comfortable, supportive, and look great under clothing. Looking for something more specific? Check out the best bras for smaller busts, the best backless bras, the best strapless bras, and the best bras for any breast size.