Big Brother 2024 evicts fifth housemate after face-to-face nominations

Big Brother has aired its fifth eviction of the 2024 series, with Dean Quinton the latest to leave the house.

Friday’s (November 1) episode served as a continuation of the Halloween-themed instalment, which saw the remaining 12 housemates divided into two teams – the Vampires and the Villagers.

In the conclusion of the shopping task, it was the Vampires who came out on top, with the six – Emma, Ali, Dean, Thomas, Segun and Khaled – being granted the honour of being responsible for the latest set of nominations.

There was a twist, however, with Big Brother confirming that the nominations would be submitted face-to-face. After several tense exchanges, the four housemates with the most votes were Marcello, Lily, Hanah and Nathan, though there was another sting in the tail.

After being designated as ‘Evil Head of House’ for the week, Emma was tasked with either replacing one of the nominees with another housemate or submitting a killer nomination. She opted for the former, replacing Nathan with Dean.

This meant that Marcello, Lily, Hanah and Dean were the housemates at risk, with their fates left in the hands of the viewers. After a public vote, Dean became the fifth housemate to exit – albeit belatedly after a technical issue with the doors.

“I think I was voted out because of my opinions on Marcello and Sarah,” Dean told AJ Odudu and Will Best on Late & Live following his exit. “I thought I was doing well until that point, but I was honest.

“People were like: ‘that’s it, he’s only here to win it.’ Well of course we’re here to win it, we’re all in this for a reason. £100k in my account – are you having a laugh? I could buy a Dyson.”

