Big Brother 2024: Meet all the contestants as they’re announced

Get ready for big personalities, diary room gossip and blazing rows –Big Brother is back for a second series on ITV2, with presenters Will Best and AJ Odudu returning to host.

The show initially made a comeback to screens for a reboot in 2023, having previously been cancelled by Channel 4 in 2010 and Channel 5 in 2018.

During the live launch tonight (6 October), Best and Odudu will introduce a new group of housemates in front of a studio audience.

This year’s housemates will be hoping to replicate the success of Jordan, the 26-year-old lawyer who walked away with the £100,000 cash prize in 2023.

Jordan, from Scunthorpe, had gone down a treat with fans for his deadpan humour. When he won, he simply declared: “I need a drink.”

Meet all the new housemates, as they’re announced, below...

Rosie

Rosie (ITV)

Rosie, 29, is a dental assistant from Cornwall/Essex. She said she reckons she’ll be a “supportive person” in the house, and is most likely to be nominated for coming across as “quite chaotic” and “being the most annoying”. In terms of what she’d do with the prize money, Rosie said: “I have a few friends that I’d love to pay for them to have IVF treatment. I would also like to help people with mental health issues. I like helping people anyway but if I had money I’d be in a better position to do that. I’d also love to help dog charities – I love dogs!”