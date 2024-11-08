Big Brother 2024 reveals double eviction result

Big Brother 2024 spoilers follow.

Big Brother has revealed that Lily Benson and Khaled Khaled have been evicted from the house.

The first double eviction took place on Friday (November 8), with Lily, Khaled, Emma, Ali and Baked Potato going head-to-head in the public vote.

Presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best were live from the house to confirm that almost a million votes had been cast.

Lily shared her support for Ali after exiting the house, while Khaled said that he had a "beautiful" experience and thanked the crowd for voting.

This week's nominations were announced on Wednesday (November 6) after Lily, Emma, Ali, Khaled and Thomas received the most votes from their fellow housemates. However, Head of House Marcello decided to save Thomas and replaced him with Baked Potato.

More to follow...

