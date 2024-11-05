Big Brother 2024 unveils final Head of House

Big Brother spoilers follow.

Big Brother has unveiled the final Head of House of the series, with Marcello Spooks being given the top honour.

Tuesday’s (November 5) saw the remaining housemates lounge around for a seemingly chilled day, though Emma, Ali and Khaled – the previous Heads of House – were given a secret task by Big Brother.

As they were instructed to enter the secret room – which came after some close watching by Lily – the trio had to each select one housemate for the role, though Nathan was ineligible following his rule break regarding the nominations process.

As they returned to the main room, it was revealed that Emma, Ali and Khaled had elected Sarah, Lily and Marcello, respectively, for the role, leaving Big Brother with a plan to determine a winner.

As they headed outside, each candidate was placed on a Catherine wheel in honour of Bonfire Night, with Marcello eventually being the lucky housemate. In addition to several luxuries pertaining to food and drink, Marcello is also immune from the next eviction.

“I want to say to everyone here, you are all incredible people,” Marcello said as the group watched a display of fireworks. “It’s such a pleasure getting to know every single one of you individually.

“In my low moments, you’ve been there for me constantly – I don’t even have that on the outside world from my really good friends. So, it’s amazing to meet people who have restored my faith – I’m so privileged to share this journey with you.”

Though most of the housemates expressed their happiness at the developments, some fans took to social media to express their disappointment that Lily hadn’t been granted the honour for the “chaos.”

“We've been robbed of the sheer chaos of Lily being Head of House. I am bereft. The whole series was leading up to her wreaking havoc in a position of power over the other housemates #BBUK”, wrote one fan on X/Twitter.

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX from Sundays through Fridays, followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live.

