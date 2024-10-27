Big Brother airs new rivalry between Hanah and Martha

Big Brother spoilers follow.



A new rivalry has divided the Big Brother house, as Hanah and Martha clashed over eviction hearsay.

Tonight's (October 27) episode of Big Brother aired a recap of eviction night, which saw Izaaz become the latest casualty. However, things quickly took a turn when Hanah told Martha that she heard the public chanting "get Lily out".

Martha then asked a reluctant Hanah to repeat what she had heard in front of Lily. The housemates were divided as they debated whether Hanah should have confirmed the rumour.

ITV

Related: Best streaming service UK 2024

Later, Hanah explained to Nathan that she had only meant for Martha to hear about the chant. "The reason why I wasn't going to repeat it is simply because I knew that [Lily] was going to start crying," she said, adding that Martha shouldn't have brought it up again.

"But then you shouldn't have said it, then," Martha replied.

As the pair argued over the conversation they had, the other housemates chimed with their views on the events. "But why make her admit she heard it?" Emma asked Martha.

Things reached boiling point between Hanah and Martha, with the former declaring "I do not want to hear you speak right now," and leaving the room. "I will get personal if I wanna get personal," she added.

ITV

Related: Big Brother host reveals first details of "Halloweek" twists

Elsewhere, Ali comforted an upset Lily, who felt guilty that the argument was about her. "Hanah and Martha, they have a good relationship. And they will be fine," reassured Ali.

The fiery clash also divided viewers, who took to X/Twitter to share their reactions. "Martha is 100% in the wrong but hanah's attitude is #bbuk," said one.

"Sorry but Martha and Hanah are as bad as each other in this situation…. just nasty vibes #BBUK," added another. "Why did martha decide to put hanah on the spot like that? begging for trouble #bbuk," said a third.

Ultimately, the pair tried to reconcile, with Martha apologising for her part in the fallout and Hanah agreeing to squash their rivalry. But with the next nominations just around the corner, is the drama really behind them?

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX from Sundays through Fridays, followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live.

Read more Big Brother news on our dedicated homepage





You Might Also Like