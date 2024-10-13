Big Brother airs second rule break with big consequences

Big Brother 2024 spoilers follow.



Big Brother 2024 has aired the second rule break of the series, which had major consequences for the housemates.

Hot on the heels of the first eviction of the series, tonight's (October 13) episode saw Lily and Daze get chained to the stairs overnight after discussing nominations in the hot tub.

It seems as though Big Brother's warnings weren't listened to as Nathan, Emma, Ali and Baked Potato (aka Rosie) were also caught discussing who they'd put up for eviction.

Frustrated by the frequent rule-breaking, Big Brother inflicted a punishment on the entire house by turning off the hot water and the appliances in the bedroom.

ITV

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

The show's viewers were quick to share their excitement at Big Brother's wrath, with one writing: "It's so much better when the whole house gets punished tbh."

"YES!! HOT WATER OFF. APPLIANCES OFF. This is more like it!!!" another added, while a third wrote: "I love it when the whole house gets punished."

A fourth fan echoed the sentiment: "No hot water brings out the best drama in Big Brother! This is top quality content."

"That's like when you get a whole class detention at school when half of the class haven't done anything," another noted.

ITV

Related: Big Brother spin-off show knocked off air due to technical fault

Tonight's episode also saw the housemates compete to become the first head of house. Leading a life of luxury and power, the head of house will get to sleep in a deluxe bed and will be immune from the next eviction.

In a bid to become the new ruler, the cast took part in a musical chairs-inspired challenge.

Khaled and Izaaz were the last remaining contestants at the end of the task, with the remaining housemates choosing Khaled to become the new head of house.

Later, Big Brother secretly revealed that Khaled has also been gifted the power to influence nominations – a twist that'll certainly change the dynamics in the house.

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX from Sunday to Friday, followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live.

Read more Big Brother news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like