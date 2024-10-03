Big Brother co-hosts face health woes days before 2024 live launch

Big Brother co-hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu are dealing with health woes days before the show's 2024 live launch.

The ITV2 reality show's newest season is set to premiere over the weekend, but Best has revealed that both of the show's hosts are dealing with separate medical issues.

Appearing on the Capital FM Breakfast Show on Wednesday (October 3), Will confirmed he's been plagued with neck problems for the past few days (via The Daily Mail).

"I’ve got a stiff neck. It’s a bit better today, yesterday was bad, I’ve got an emergency physio in a couple of hours after this," he explained.

Will then joked: "It’s always good to just before the biggest show of the year, when you’re going to be live for six weeks, with all kinds of mad stuff, to not be able to move."

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Related: Best streaming services 2024 — including Disney Plus, Netflix, iPlayer and Apple TV+

He then revealed that he couldn't even commiserate with co-host AJ because she's had vocal problems throughout the week.

"AJ’s lost her voice as well, yeah sorry, I saw her yesterday, we did a podcast record. That’s why she’s not doing radio today," he explained.

Will remained hopeful that, despite these health woes, the pair will be fighting fit on Sunday night to welcome new housemates into the Big Brother House.

"I get nervous, because, I love this show so much," he acknowledged. "So I’m nervous that we’re going to do it justice, the format justice, I’m nervous how the housemates will do.

Related: Big Brother star among Drag Race UK guest judges for new season

"But, once we get to Sunday, just before we go live, the nerves sort of disappear. I can’t wait to meet these people."

Earlier this week, Will confirmed some changes for the new season of Big Brother — including big-budget challenges to "[raise] the bar even further".

Big Brother will return on ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday (October 6), followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live.

Read more Big Brother news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like