Big Brother confirms more eviction twists for final week

There is only one more week left of the current Big Brother series, and there are still plenty more eviction twists in store.

Last night's (November 8) episode saw two more housemates voted out, leaving nine people left to fight for the win. However, AJ Odudu and Will Best revealed on Late & Live that only six of them will make it to the final.

But an eviction could come in any form – including via the Big Brother vault.

ITV

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

The hosts teased that the vault will be open in just a few days, and any housemate who gets invited to the vault is at risk of immediate eviction.

Meanwhile, voting is open now for fans to back their favourites, and it will freeze at midday tomorrow (Sunday, November 10).

How will the votes work with the vault twist? Could the frontrunners end up leaving before the final? We'll see how it all plays out in just a few days.

Last night's episode saw both Lily Benson and Khaled Khaled evicted in the first double eviction of the 2024 series..

ITV

Related: Big Brother's Sarah given warning over "stop the gloats" comment

Speaking on Late & Live, Lily said she was "excited" to be out of the house, stating: "To be saved twice, I'm so grateful. I thought I was going to go out in the first week, so to be in week five, I actually can't complain.

"Even if I was going to win, it wouldn't be ethical because I would have wasted all the money anyway."

Khaled said that he was "gutted" to be voted out, but was glad to have made some good friends and memories through his Big Brother experience.

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX from Sundays through Fridays, followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live.

Read more Big Brother news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like