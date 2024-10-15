Big Brother confirms temporary housemate evacuation from house

Big Brother has confirmed that the housemates were evacuated last night (October 14) following a fire alarm.

Viewers watching the live feed on Monday night were left confused when it suddenly cut off, leaving them with hours of bird noises rather than the late-night action from the house.

But on Tuesday's edition of Big Brother Late & Live, host Will Best confirmed that a fire alarm going off had caused the house to be evacuated.

Showing exclusive footage of the incident, Will shared that once the alarm went off, all housemates were evacuated to the garden. Lily and Martha, who had been sent to jail for discussing nominations, were allowed out of their cells.

Security then came to the house and took the housemates to a safe location across the road, with Will adding they were only out of the house for "a short period of time".

The evacuation came following a dramatic day in the house, which left two housemates considering walking out.

After Lily, Ali and Daze were nominated for eviction by their housemates and Martha was given the killer nomination by head of house Khaled, emotions were running high.

In the morning, Ali had resigned herself to quitting, despite seeming to make peace with Khaled. But after discussing it with Big Brother, Ali decided to stay and give things another go rather than make an impulsive decision.

But after all was good with Ali, Daze decided she'd had enough following the nominations. Daze explained that she didn't think she was "cut out" for the Big Brother experience, now knowing that some of her housemates had nominated her.

