Big Brother Crowns a Winner! Find Out Who Won Season 21

After a season filled with drama, the winner of Big Brother‘s 21st season was finally declared on Wednesday night.

Jackson Michie ultimately walked away as the winner on the season finale after defeating his showmance Holly Allen in a 6-3 jury vote. Nicole Anthony, meanwhile, was evicted earlier in the show, finishing in third place.

Prior to Wednesday’s finale, Michie, 24, defeated Allen and Anthony in part 1 of the three-part final Head of Household competition of the season, allowing him to move directly on to part 3 on finale night.

After Allen, 31, beat out Anthony, 24, in part 2 during the episode, she and Michie faced off in a live competition to become the final HOH. Michie won, earning him his fourth HOH win of the season, and the power to choose who would be joining him in the final two.

Jackson Michie, Holly Allen and Nicole Anthony | Sonja Flemming/CBS (2); Monty Brinton/CBS More

RELATED: CBS Responds as Big Brother Cast Is Accused of Racism, Bullying: ‘We Share Some of the Concerns’

Unsurprisingly, Michie opted to hold true to his relationship with Allen and evict Anthony from the house. After her exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Anthony joined previous evicted houseguests Jack Matthews, Kathryn Dunn, Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone, Jessica Milagros, Christie Murphy, Tommy Bracco and Cliff Hogg as the ninth and final member of the jury.

Facing the jury, Michie and Allen pleaded their cases for victory. And in the end, Michie defeated his showmance partner and won the $500,000 grand prize by a vote of 6-3, earning the votes of Matthews, Talavera, Maccarone, Murphy, Bracco and Hogg.

Meanwhile, Allen took home $50,000 as the second place finisher with votes from Dunn, Milagros, and Anthony.

Jackson Michie and Holly Allen | Monty Brinton/CBS More

The season marked only the second time in Big Brother history that the final two comprised of a showmance partnership. The other instance was the All-Star edition in season 7, where Mike “Boogie” Malin defeated Erika Landin in the finals.

At the end of the show, Chen Moonves also announced the winner of the $25,000 prize for America’s Favorite Player, voted on by the audience. That honor went to Anthony, who had remained a fan-favorite throughout the entire season.

Nicole Anthony | Monty Brinton/CBS More

RELATED: Celebrity Big Brother Winner Tamar Braxton Says Sister Toni Would Be ‘Horrible’ On the Show

Earlier this month, CBS announced that the show had been renewed for a 22nd season, with Chen-Moonves returning as host.

Season 22 of Big Brother will premiere in Summer 2020 on CBS.