‘Big Brother’ Dips But Tops Thursday Ratings Amid NFL Preemptions – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED with final numbers: CBS’ Big Brother (0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 3.45 million viewers) ended up as Thursday’s highest-rated and most-watched show in primetime after all of Nielsen’s fast-affiliate numbers were adjusted down in the finals later in the day, thanks to a full slate of preseason NFL games that had impacted early figures.

Every show in the lineup dipped thanks to the adjustment, some as many as 0.5-0.6 ratings points. (See the final chart below.)

More from Deadline

In the end, CBS finished first on the night overall in both metrics with BB, which was actually down three tenths from last week, along with repeats of The Big Bang Theory (8 PM’s top show), Young Sheldon and FBI. It was followed in the demo by Fox, which aired reruns of MasterChef and Spin the Wheel.

ABC was second overall in viewers with a Holey Moley repeat and back-to-back fresh episodes of Reef Break, at 9 PM (0.4, 2.14M) where it gained a tenth from last week, and 10 PM (0.2, 1.66), where it lost a tenth. The CW also had new episodes of The Outpost (0.1, 480,000) and Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.1, 420K) which were both even.

NBC was all repeats.

PREVIOUSLY, 8:48 AM: CBS’ reality staple Big Brother was the highest-rated and most watched show in primetime Thursday, leading in early numbers again on a night inflated across the broadcast landscape by another round of NFL preseason games on local stations. It’s the league’s last batch of warmups before the regular season kicks off September 5.

BB scored a preliminary 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.14 million viewers in the fast affiliates. It likely will keep its top spot, but along with the rest of the lineup those numbers are expected to adjust down later today.

As of now, CBS is tied with the top spot overall in the demo with Fox, which aired repeats of MasterChef and Spin the Wheel as the Labor Day weekend approaches. Most networks went with repeats in fact, outside of fresh back-to-back Reef Break episodes on ABC and a new Two Sentence Horror Stories on the CW at 9 PM.

Here’s the final Thursday chart:

Here’s Thursday’s preliminary chart:

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.