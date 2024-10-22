Big Brother fans react to 'Chicken-gate'

Big Brother spoilers follow.

Big Brother fans reacted to the latest viral scene from the show, which saw the housemates discuss the “chicken in the oven”.

Tuesday’s (October 22) saw the group reacting to the latest set of nominations, though they were soon downbeat after Big Brother punished them for yet another breach of the rules.

The boss ordered that all food would be taken away aside from porridge, though Marcello had different ideas and began to cook a chicken later in the evening. His plan was scuppered, however, when Sarah entered the kitchen to find the oven in use, declaring that a “chicken was in the oven”.

ITV

This led to a tense exchange as Marcello questioned why Sarah had “announced” this to the house, though she and Lily reminded him that they didn’t want to break any more rules given they were already in Big Brother’s bad books.

With the debacle raging on through the night, several fans took to social media to discuss "Chickengate", with the majority finding amusement at Marcello’s confidence in his own secret plan despite the presence of cameras throughout the house.

“Sneaking some sugar into porridge is one thing but this man really thought he could cook A WHOLE CHICKEN in the Big Brother house without being caught #BBUK” wrote one fan on X/Twitter.

“IS MARCELLO FOR REAL DID HE THINK THAT WAS SLY WHEN THE CAMERA LITERALLY FOLLOWED THE CHICKEN AROUND THE KITCHEN AND INTO HIS MOUTH #BBUK” added another amused fan.

ITV

“Marcello thinking he could eat a whole chicken in the middle of the #BBUK without being seen” wrote a third fan, with a fourth asking: “does marcello realise big brother would've seen the chicken regardless? #bbuk”

“Did marcello honestly believe that no one would clock him cooking a whole ass unseasoned chicken? In a house full of CAMERAS no less?? #BBUK” asked a fifth fan, with another remarking: “How was Marcello planning on eating that entire chicken without being seen, may I ask #BBUK”

