Big Brother host apologises for evicted housemate's live TV swearing

Big Brother spoilers follow from the second eviction of the 2024 season.

Big Brother host Will Best had to apologise after the evicted housemate swore on Friday's (October 18) episode of Late & Live.

After her eviction, Daze appeared on Big Brother: Late & Live to talk about her time in the house. Will asked for her take on one of this week's biggest stories: the developing romance between Nathan and Baked Potato.

While giving her assessment of their courtship, Daze did an impression of how the duo flirt with each other, and dropped the c-bomb in the process.

ITV

Related: Best streaming services UK 2024 — including Disney+, Netflix, iPlayer and Apple TV+

"I do think he's enjoying it because it's bringing out a different side to his personality," she said. "Around Baked Potato he's so soft. It's actually kind of gross. I called him out on it today, I was like, 'get a bloody room.'

"Them two flirting, he's like 'you f**king c**t', and she's like, 'you, yeah', and that's how they flirt!"

Will instantly faced that camera and spoke over the newly-evicted housemate to say: "Apologies for Daze's language, apologies for Daze's language. She fully retracts that statement, guys. Apologies for that."

Meanwhile, Daze just continued laughing.

ITV

Related: Big Brother still can't handle strong women

Viewers did question why Will had to issue an apology considering the moment came after the 9pm watershed.

Although the word isn't banned, Ofcom guidelines state that participants in a public study "had mixed views about its acceptability, even late at night".

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX from Sundays through Fridays, followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live.

Read more Big Brother news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like