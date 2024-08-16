‘Big Brother’ Season 26 Week 4 Eviction: Who Left At End Of Deep Fake Head Of Household Twist; AI Instigator Gives America Power

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details on Big Brother Season 26, Episode 15, which aired on Thursday, August 15.

Angela Murray became the Head of Household (HOH) in Week 4, but her reign was highjacked by Quinn Martin, who had the power of the Deep Fake Head of Household. With this power, Martin could choose which housemates would be on the block for the week.

In a move to try to take Tucker Des Lauriers out of the game, Martin nominated him alongside Makensy Manbeck and Cedric Hodges. However, Des Lauriers was able to pull himself off the block after winning the Power of Veto.

Martin nominated Rubina Bernabe as a replacement nominee, as she is close to Des Lauriers and could weaken his case if evicted.

Who won safety at the BB AI Arena?

Manbeck, Hodges, and Bernabe were the trio going into the BB A.I. Arena competing for safety. In a close race, Manbeck was able to win and take herself off the block.

How did Big Brother Season 26 House vote in Week 4?

Votes to evict Cedric Hodges: (Tucker Des Lauriers, Makensy Manbeck, Leah Peters, Kimo Apaka, T’kor Clottey, Joseph Rodriguez)

Votes to evict Rubina Bernabe: (Chelsie Baham, Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown)

As the Deep Fake HOH holder, Quinn Martin was not allowed to vote in this eviction.

Who was evicted on Week 4 of Big Brother Season 26?

By a vote of 6 to 3, Cedric Hodges was the fourth housemate evicted from the Big Brother Season 26 house on Week 4.

What is the AI Instigator power?

At the end of the episode, a new power called the AI Instigator was introduced. America would vote for a houseguest who would then create chaos in the house using their AI avatars.

